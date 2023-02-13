.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

There first electric Maserati of history is reality! There Granturismo Folgore is powered by an ingenious propulsion system developed around a 800 Volt technology which favors performance and fast charging times. There Thunderbolt has a potency of 760hp And 1,350Nm of torque, values ​​significantly higher than the 490 and 550 hp of the petrol V6 Nettuno of the internal combustion variants of the GranTurismo.

100% electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The electrical architecture seen on the Folgore will also be the technical basis of future models Electric Grecale and MC20. The electric motors of the Folgore were developed and manufactured by Marelli in the establishment of Modugno (Bari, Italy). Marelli also contributed his own to the lighting system design full-LED headlights which, on specific set-ups, also include the ADB matrix adaptive lighting (Adaptive Driving Beam Matrix).

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

At the component level, the Granturismo Folgore is moved by three enginesone front and two rear for a total installed power of over 1,200hp And 1,350Nm of total torque.

At the rear there are two decoupled electric motors

Specifically designed, they achieve higher power density levels (9.2 kW/kg) and are driven by inverters in SiC technology (Silicon carbide) derived from Formula E.

The two rear engines totally decoupledwithout any transmission that interconnects the wheels, thanks to Torque-Vectoring the torque is managed on each individual wheel.

The Maserati inverter in SiC (Silicon carbide) technology

The system acts in a similar way to what a sophisticate can do electronically controlled differential. Innovative technologies have been applied to the electric motors of the Folgore statorsthe rotors and for the entire design.

At the stator level, higher power density and efficiency are ensured by state-of-the-art solutions in the field of hairpin motorswith benefits in terms of electromagnetic and thermal performance, starting with a higher fill factor (greater than 80%) compared to traditional wire wrapping solutions.

Marelli electric motor for the Folgore

In rotors, optimization of the choice of magnets and rotor geometry also enables the noise reduction and vibrations of magnetic origin, thanks to an optimized design of the lamination assembly, coupled with the use of specific segmented magnets able to limit losses. Also, an innovative technique reduces the risks due to discharges deriving from the different potential between the electric motor shaft and the frame, with consequent damage to the bearings.

Electric Maserati battery GranTurismo Folgore

The battery, manufactured at the assembly plant Mirafiori Battery Hub in Turinhas a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh and a discharge capacity of 560 kW and allows you to send towards the wheels with continuity approx 760hp.

The particular arrangement and the innovative layout of the battery make it possible to limit the height of the car 1,353mmwithout compromising the sportiness of the car. The shape of the defined battery pack “T-bone” allows you not to have battery modules under the seats, placing them mainly around the central tunnel and thus allowing to considerably lower the “H” point of the car.

The battery of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has a capacity of 92.5 kWh

The battery designed in this way helps the handling of the car: all of them the masses are positioned close to the roll axis, therefore, the inertia tensor is smaller. The oversizing of the power of the motors compared to the battery is another important factor for performance. It allows, in fact, maximum flexibility in the torque distribution up to very high valuescontrary to other applications on the market which are forced to limit the power according to the distribution.

GranTurismo Folgore is capable of discharge 100% of the available power even with only the rear axle in pure configuration Rear-Wheel-Drive or to get to download up to 400hp on a single rear wheel.

The battery masses are positioned near the roll axis

In addition, thanks to the features of the GranTurismo Folgore system, regen levels up to 0.65g are available to recover braking energy arriving in optimal conditions up to the value of 400 kW peak charging.

Electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore maximum performance

At the wheel of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, for the management of the electric propulsion, the driver can act on four different driving modes, operated by the selector on the steering wheel: Max Range, GT, Sport, Corsa. The latest Corsa is very interesting as it takes full advantage of the performance of the ad propulsion system 800 Voltsespecially for use on the track where it reaches i 320 km/h of maximum speed.

The electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

In this mode the accelerator pedal becomes very direct and the pair arrives super fast from the three engines. Torque vectoring maximizes performance when entering, traveling and exiting corners. The suspensions increase the level of damping and the car assumes minimal ground clearance to maximize vertical downforce. The shot is impressive: from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Photo of the new Maserati GranTurismo

