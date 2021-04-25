L.Even after more than 30 years of market presence in Germany, exus has not progressed beyond a supporting role. Even the first all-electric Lexus won’t change that. The shape of the 4.50 meter long SUV is initially pleasing, and the interior is not without its charm. We are particularly impressed by the beautiful analog watch. But the space is rather tight and the trunk is small with a volume of 370 liters. The Lexus does not have a “frunk” (English for front trunk) under the front hood like the Polestar or the Audi e-tron.

In contrast, there is a surprising amount of engine and technology with little power at the front. More than 150 kW, that is 204 hp, from a three-phase synchronous motor are not on offer; 300 Newton meters may be sufficient as a maximum torque. Others offer more. This may not be so important for an electric car, a top speed of 160 km / h and 7.5 seconds are sufficient for the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h, but the range of around 250 kilometers is hardly sufficient. The battery offers only 54 kWh. The Lexus shoots its way out with the Japanese (fast) charging technology Chademo, which is on the decline in this country.

Not every direct current charging station on the motorway uses this standard. And charging speeds of more than 50 kW are not possible, although Chademo could do up to 100. Even with alternating current, i.e. what is common at home or at work, no more than 6.6 kW is possible, so an 11 kW charging box is well below its potential. Other electric cars are superior in all respects.









Photo gallery



Test drive

:



Electric Lexus UX 300e





Of course, the UX 300e drives nice and quiet, as it should be for an electric car, all four wheels are driven, the driving comfort is okay. We came to an average energy requirement of 23 kWh per 100 kilometers, which results in a range of over 200 kilometers. The official consumption is 17.1 kWh.

Lexus only markets the UX 300e in leasing. Calculated with a basic price of 47,550 euros, 399 euros per month are incurred. Maybe a few copies can be sold that way.