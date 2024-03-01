There are major concerns about electrification in the leasing market, despite an increase in 2023.

It won't be long before we will have to drive electrically, especially in our lease cars. All well arranged by the important people in The Hague. It's just that we assholes don't listen well enough. We don't say that, that's what the Association of Dutch Car Leasing Companies (VNA) says. Well, not literally, but it comes down to it.

Electric lease car under pressure

The VNA warns namely on behalf of the car leasing industry that the electrification of the leasing fleet is under pressure. Because despite the good figures for 2023 (one in three new lease cars was fully electric), there are major concerns about costs.

Not surprising in itself of course. For example, new electric cars remain relatively expensive for the time being. This is not only important for the driver who has to pay additional tax, but also for the employer who has to pay for the more expensive car (or the lease amount).

Delete additional tax benefit

From 2026, the discount on the additional tax for an electric car will expire for the time being. If you look at the difference in the new price of an electric car or a petrol car, the conclusion is quickly drawn: give me a petrol car.

Chairman of the VNA, Renate Hemerik, already sees major problems with the further growth of EVs.

A setback is threatening now that the financial picture is becoming less attractive. Leasing companies indicate that business drivers are more likely to switch from electric to hybrid or petrol. The VNA also sees it: exchange your EV for one running on dinosaur juice

Private lease also a problem

While 32 percent of new private lease cars were fully electric in the first half of 2023, this dropped to 24 percent in the second six months. If you enter into a private lease contract now, it will still run in 2026.

From then on you will also pay motor vehicle tax. The monthly costs may then rise sharply, partly due to the uncertainty about the rates that will apply and the higher weight of an electric car compared to a car that runs on fossil fuels.

In short, clarity is needed from The Hague about the near future and especially about the costs. Since there is still a lot of beating around the bush, jumping over shadows and we will simply have Timmerfrans as Prime Minister when they finish talking in 13 months, we also expect a further increase in fuel cars in the lease fleet. But is that bad?

Header photo Autoblog Spots. Spotter: @jeros

This article Electric lease car under pressure, choose petrol! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Electric #lease #car #pressure #choose #petrol