There Lancia Delta back officially on market but with a novelty that will certainly make purists turn up their noses. In fact, the new Delta will be 100% electric and will be presented in 2026, when the historic Lancia brand will be present on the premium car market only with electric models. In 2024 will be anticipated by the launch of the new Ypsilon, also with electric motor only.

Lancia Delta electric, when will it arrive?

After so many rumors finally we have the official launch date of the new Lancia Delta, which will return in 2026 only in electric version.

The announcement was made by the CEO of Lancia Luca Napolitano in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “Everyone wants Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans. It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course it will be electric ”.

Luca Napolitano CEO Lancia announces the arrival of the new Ypsilon in 2024 and above all of the Delta in 2026

Napolitano for Lancia, in synergy with the other Premium Stellantis brands, i.e. DS and Alfa Romeo, is also thinking of a premium distribution model in major European cities. In fact, the new electric Lancias will also be sold online and no longer on the territory, nor in a showroom with a single-brand effect.

Lancia Delta electric, features and autonomy

The new electric Lancia Delta will be born under the sign of Stellantis technology and probably from a technical point of view it will be very similar to the German cousin Opel Astra-e, coming in 2023.

The electric Lancia Delta arrives in 2026

The Delta and the Astra, as well as the future Peugeot 308 electric, will therefore be developed on the platform STLA Medium, ex eVMP, capable of hosting also solid state batteries which allow autonomy up to 700 km and performance worthy of the Delta thanks to an electric motor from 245 hp.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

👉 All the news on the Lancia Delta Integrale

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!