New sighting at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant: after a Ferrari SF90 Stradale it was the turn of a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo to cross the gates of the Emilian factory, a signal that confirms the thesis according to which the Toro technicians are working on the development of the already announced Electric Lamborghini. The battery-powered model will arrive in 2025 and will be different from the current cars in the range, with a possible 2 + 2 configuration that would project the Motor Valley brand into the new era of electrification. First, however, the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese will work on some steps towards the objectives set by the Cor Tauri management plan.

The first Lamborghini EV will in fact be preceded by the electrification of the rest of the range, with a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus and a hybrid model that will take the place of the Aventador. From this point of view, the Italian brand has already been at work for some time and the use of some high-performance full electric cars, such as the Taycan or partially electrified, such as the SF90 Stradale is a prerequisite for studying solutions that may be the most suitable. possible to a battery-powered model with the Bull on the nose. In the past, Lamborghini had already offered some advances through its concepts, such as the Asterion LPI 910-4 or the Terzo Millennio, developed with the assistance of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an all-electric hypercar based on a 4-engine architecture. More recently then it was the turn of Sian, few off, which made the hybrid supercapacitor solution debut on the road.

The future electric Lamborghini will use a completely new platform: it is possible that through the synergies of the Volkswagen group it is the EPP or a variant adapted to the characteristics required by the car manufacturer of Sant’Agata Bolognese. This architecture, which will debut on the Audi A6 e-tron, will also be used by Porsche for the Macan EV and in all probability for the full electric version of the Cayenne.

