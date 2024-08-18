The electrification process of the Lamborghini range is proceeding rapidly. This is demonstrated by the recent launch of Daredevilthe second HPEV model of the Bull brand and the third in the brand’s electrification strategy, which completes the hybridization of the entire range after Revuelto and Urus SE. But that’s not all: the Sant’Agata Bolognese company is preparing to introduce a new fully electric carand plans to do so within a few years.

Lamborghini electric by 2030

“Temerario writes a new chapter in the Direzione Cor Tauri project by completing the hybridization of the entire product range – the announcement by Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini – But we are still working on the development of our new fully electric model that will debut by the end of the decade“. In this sense, Lamborghini recently presented the concept car Lancerwhich previews the brand’s future electric car: on this prototype there are clear references to Urus, Huracan and Revuelto, everything will be carried over to the first series electric car from the car manufacturer with the Bull, expected around 2028.

Inspiration Lanzador

“We were exploring opportunities in our portfolio when we started the project, and there are two segments that we are not covering: one is the sedan segment, the other is the 2+2 segment – Federico Foschini, Head of Marketing and Sales at Lamborghini, told Autoblog a few months ago, speaking about Lanzador – It was already clear when we decided to build the Urus instead of the Estoque that the sedan segment was in decline, while the SUV segment was recovering“.