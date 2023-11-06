The Jeep Wrangler will become electric no earlier than 2028. The agreement between the UAW union and Stellantis, in addition to putting an end to a long period of tension which saw the group’s American workers go on strike, also laid the foundations for some of the plans which the company led by Carlos Tavares will implement in the United States. In particular, the new collective agreement signed in the USA has given new information regarding the arrival of the new generation of Jeep, among the most popular in Europe too.

The first electric Jeep Wrangler will also have a range extender

The Wrangler is currently produced in Ohio, in the Toledo factory and the new generation will be born here, which will be full electric. The arrival of this version is scheduled for 2028, with the model having two different powertrains, thus allowing the launch of two electric versions: the first will be a classic EV while the second could be a variant with range extender, with the thermal engine to act as a power system for the batteries.

The battery and the motor

As regards the first electric Jeep Wrangler, it should share some stylistic and technical elements with the Magneto concept cat that the American brand of the Stellantis group had unveiled in 2022. A 70 kWh battery pack is therefore expected, with electric motors in capable of generating a total power of over 600 HP and 1,152 Nm. What shouldn’t be there is the 6-speed manual gearbox that amazed everyone on the occasion of the prototype’s debut.

Not just Jeep Wrangler

In the agreement with the UAW union, Stellantis also talks about the other models of the Jeep brand and the development of the range in view of the future. On the table, for example, is the new generation of Grand Cherokee, which should arrive in 2027 anticipated by a restyling as early as 2024, as well as Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer which will be renewed as early as 2025, with the debut of range extender technology.