Jeep has revealed the first official details relating to the new one Wagoneer S, which will in effect be the first 100% electric SUV designed for the global market by the American brand. Its implementation will take place on the basis of STLA Large platformdesigned specifically for adaptation to electrified engine options.

Tech interiors

In short, the watchword is technology, a concept that is clearly echoed in the passenger compartment too. Two elements that more than anything else capture attention internally: a control unit made to measure for the driver, with an exclusive selector from the American brand, the famous Selec-Terrainand the system dynamic ambient lighting and also customizable from a chromatic point of view.

Panoramic roof

But that's not all of course: the panoramic roof double panel as standard. Last, but not least, there will be a 19-speaker McIntosh sound systemcreated as part of the exclusive collaboration between Jeep and McIntosh.

Between confirmations and indiscretions

We remind you that Jeep had already released some details in the past relating to the new Wagoneer S in the fully electric version: it will be an SUV characterized by a premium positioning and a length of approximately 5 metres, it is expected on the market in 2025 with the United States being the first country to welcome it, probably a year early, and with select European markets following. Its maximum power, and here we move on to indiscretions not yet confirmed, it should be around 600 HP, while its driving range should almost certainly exceed 600 kilometres.