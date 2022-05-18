The 4xe range has opened the doors of electrification for the brand Jeep. A path continued with the e-Hybrid powertrain and which will soon also include full electric in the range, with the arrival of a battery-powered B segment model. The baby Renegadeas it was defined while waiting to understand what the official name will be, was also shown with a first preview image by Carlos Tavares during the event that unveiled the Dare Forward 2030 strategy. the creativity of designers and enthusiasts was also unleashed who tried to imagine what the first fully electric Jeep will be like.

This is the case of Dejan Hristov who unveiled his interpretation of a full electric model of the American brand. The automotive creative imagined the EV as an evolution of the current Renegade, with various elements that recall the current model while emphasizing the off-road aspects to underline how the soul of a true off-road vehicle must be maintained. The electric baby Renegade therefore shows itself with a squared design, with the 7-strip grid ranking that characterizes the front, where the circular headlights with fog lights also stand out. smaller size at the bottom. The hood has a more rounded shape, with a cantilevered element in the center while the protective plate ends before a bull bar which increases the aggressiveness of the model.

Hristov opted for flared front and rear wheel arches, offering different finish options, in glossy black or in the same color as the rest of the bodywork. Also specific the design of the rims, embraced by off-road tires. The door sill extends outwards with two elements to facilitate entry into the passenger compartment while the rear-view mirrors have a smaller shape than usual. The angular shapes returning to the roof and windows, also recalling the Wrangler. Roof bars also pop up here. At the rear, on the other hand, we find the typical spare wheel anchored to the tailgate, with a more pronounced overhang to facilitate off-roading.