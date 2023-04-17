The SUV is the brand’s first zero-emission car. It is 408 cm long, convinces with its agility in the city but also with the millimeter management of the front-wheel drive: fun on the road and off-road too. Prices starting from 35,400 euros



Gianluigi Giannetti – Malaga (Spain)

It is more useful to convince than to force, that is to accompany the transition to the electric car not relying on blocks and restrictive laws, but if anything on the natural logic of the market. It’s up to him to reward the new zero-emission models capable of landing where there is demand, offering more looks and fun than the combustion world still does. Jeep Avenger has so far sold over 20,000 units in Europe since January, and it is a success that in some countries such as Italy is based on the 100 HP 1.2 turbo petrol version, but this too is a transition. We tried its variant Bev, which stands for Battery Electric Vehicle, or battery-powered electric vehicle, the natural and true setting of a model that offers the best in agility, comfort and driving dynamics by relying precisely on a 156 HP electric motor and on the management of the millimetric traction of the front-wheel drive. Fun on the road and off-road too, with the right look to please among the Urban SUVs and a price starting from 35,400 euros, subject to incentives.

Jeep Avenger Bev, The design — Once upon a time there was a Renegade, the smallest Jeep of modern times at least until the arrival of the Avenger, even 17 cm shorter. She stops the bar at altitude 408 cms for 177 in width and 152 in height. Really compact, with very short overhangs in front of the front wheels and behind the rear ones, as well as a distance of 20 cm from the ground of the vehicle floor which brings us back to the fundamentals of Jeeps. Avenger is capable of facing steep slopes and obstacles, with respectable characteristic angles: 20° of attack, 20° of back and 32° of exit. The rest is the form that serves the function, which is in the first place here the aerodynamics to reduce electricity consumption, but also in the city, to protect the bodywork from impact damage. The seven-slit grille remains the trademark, but is more protruding than the front headlights to defend them in the event of an impact, as is the case for the plastic portions on the sides of the bumper or for the wide edge of the protruding and squared wings. that accommodate wheels with rims up to 18 inches. The bonnet is very horizontal, with the finish of the sheet metal always pleasantly rounded to avoid turbulence. At the rear, the third C-pillar appears to float and accompanies the design of the tailgate and the touch of a signature of the lights reminiscent of the X already seen on the Renegade, but now with graphics inspired by the digital world. Avenger Bev has personality, compared to Jeep and its rivals in the urban SUV lot, with the addition of a trunk with a loading threshold within reach of a supermarket, only 72 cm high, and above all 355 litres of capacity, i.e. only 25 less than the petrol variant. See also SSP | Magny-Cours: Baldassarri wins then wastes, Aegerter increases

Jeep Avenger Bev, the interior — The weight that Jeep has as the only global brand in the Stellantis group is clearly seen in the work done in the cockpit. The synergies and spaces granted by the e-Cmp2 modular platform have been managed putting them to good use the distance between the front and rear wheels of 256 cm. Considering the compact dimensions, the interior also accommodates the fifth passenger without noticeable sacrifices except on longer journeys, but not on short ones or in the city. The square shape of the roof does not penalize the freedom of access to the rear sofa and leaves room for movement, with the front seats having a backrest that is suitably not too thick and which does not steal volume from those sitting behind. In Jeep style, design follows function, as does a brand that has its fortune in the imaginary of leisure travel. Simple lines accompany the dashboard and the availability of no less than 34 liters of storage space, with an intelligent solution such as the compartment in the central tunnel which is protected by a folding magnetic cover identical to that used for the tablet screens. The upper portion of the dashboard is in rigid plastic, the same that is all too present in the door trims. On the other hand, the correct alignment between pedals and steering wheel is very popular, with a seat that is certainly not low to the ground, but still more automotive and enveloping than the Renegade. The digital instrument cluster with a 7 or 10.25-inch screen, depending on the version, is always accompanied by a second 10.25-inch display in the center of the dashboard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless smartphone projection, but also a “mix&match” function to create your own interface, with up to 5 pages by 12 each, integrated TomTom navigation with natural voice recognition and over-the-air updates. The graphics are elegant, the response speed to commands is quite good. See also Qatar World Cup 2022: the 'protest shirt' for those who died in the stadiums

Jeep Avenger Bev, engine and range — The first time of zero-emission Jeep is entrusted to the first engine made by eMotors, a 50/50 joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec. It has a power of 115 kW, i.e. 156 HP with a maximum torque of 260 Nm, all entrusted to a single-speed transmission and front-wheel drive only. The lithium-ion battery has 51 kWh of net capacity in 17 modules and 102 cells distributed under the front and rear seats, but also under the central tunnel, with an intelligently reduced footprint. The declared autonomy corresponds to 400km average distance that rises up to 550 in the city. Avenger Bev relies on the on-board charger with 100 kW of direct current power, not the best performing on the market, which in any case allows the batteries to be regenerated from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes. In alternating current, the recharge does not exceed 11 kW of power, or with a time of 5 and a half hours for a full tank of energy at a public column.

Jeep Avenger Bev, what’s up — Avenger Bev is the first of the four electric models that will be in the Jeep range in 2025, but it’s a successful debut for both looks and sensations behind the wheel. The typical feature of the electric motors of the Stellantis group remains, that is the progressive response on the throttle, with great front-wheel drive control, no jerks. The set-up is balanced, clear corner entry and without excessive harshness on bumps, but the behavior of the steering is really pleasing, which has precision in drawing the trajectories, is sensitive to small angles and linear in returns, becoming even more consistent when switching from Eco or Normal to Sport modes, with a more sustained engine thrust even uphill. On the balance Avenger scores 1,536kgwith the batteries at an altitude of 340 kg, so it’s not a heavyweight among electrics and this is the good news that improves every driving moment, even in the city, where the turning circle is that of an extremely agile city car.

What’s up, traction — The Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle to be equipped with the system Selec Terrainand offers special programs for tackling more demanding surfaces such as mud, snow and above all dirt roads, where the electronic management of the driving torque brings great grip, with the ground clearance allowing you to really have fun, even tackling passages of some difficulty. See also The 4x400 is silver! Italian record for Mangione, Folorunso, Polinari and Marchiando

Jeep Avenger Bev, trim levels and prices — Four trim levels are available, starting at 35,400 euros for the entry version with 10.25-inch display, Selec Terrain and Hill Descent Control systems, but also latest generation safety devices such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Keep Lane Assist. The setup longitude, from 37,900 euros, has a more elegant characterization, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors. The setup Altitude, from 39,900 euros, is characterized by a greater amount of technological content, with premium seats combined with the dashboard and silver-coloured inserts in the interior, 10.25-inch digital instrumentation and the electrically opening tailgate, in addition to 17 inches. The setup Summitthe top of the range at 42,900 euros, offers Full-Led headlights and rear lights, level 2 autonomous driving, 360° parking sensors and rear camera with drone view, but also 18-inch wheels.

Pros and cons — Pleases : the compact shapes and low weight make it possible to enjoy the well-balanced set-up, the precise steering and the full-bodied but not abrupt thrust of the electric motor.

Do not like: the good interior design pays for the door finishes, with far too much plastic in sight, with the quality of that used in the upper part of the dashboard which can be improved.

Data sheet Jeep Avenger Bev Motor electric at 400 volts Maximum power 156hp (115kW) Maximum torque 260Nm Transmission single speed Traction front Drums 51 kWh net capacity Autonomy 400km Recharge in AC 11 kW DC charging 100 kW Dimensions Length (mm) 4.084 Width (mm) 1,776 Height (mm) 1,528 Pitch (mm) 2,562 Weight 1,536kg boot (litres) 355 Performance Acceleration 0/100km/h 9 sec. Maximum speed (km/h) 150 Price starting from 35,400 euros