Modern, technology, electric but always ready to get the bodywork dirty. Jeep Avenger it is the first full electric model of the American brand, a B-segment car capable of offering over 400 km of range on a single charge which aims to conquer the market by positioning itself in the range of the US brand just below the Renegade. We got behind the wheel of the Jeep Avenger BEV for a preview test drive but to best summarize what this car offers, here are 5 things to know about the first electric car from the Stellantis brand.

Smaller than Renegade but ready for anything

The new Jeep Avenger boasts a about 16 cm shorter in length than the Renegade, for a total of 4.08 meters. Despite its small size, the trapezoidal wheel arches make the new model of the American brand ready to tackle off-road use, with an off-road spirit also demonstrated by the decision to equip it with rims up to 18”. Thanks to the combination of short overhangs and large wheels, the Avenger offers best-in-class ground clearance (200mm), as well as outstanding approach (20°), breakover (20°) and departure (32°) angles, which are essential for off-road driving but also useful in city life, for example when driving up a steep parking ramp.

A real Jeep, from the X to the grill

Also on Avenger the X returns in many design elements, starting from the rear light clusters. However, it is a recurring theme inside and out through the “X-Camo”, a pattern that combines the concept of “camouflage” with the letter “X”. The family feeling is also clearly visible on this car, with the front of the Jeep Avenger reproposing the front grille with seven vertical elements, closed in this case as it is the 100% electric version. On its sides stand slim LED headlights that make the light signature particularly expressive, underlining the Avenger’s modern look. Also in this case we find the characteristic floating C-pillar, which lightens the car overall.

The first electric

Jeep Avenger is the first electric vehicle of the American brand: based on the CMP platform with a new generation 400 V architecture with a powertrain composed of a 115 kW electric motor156 HP, and 260 Nm of maximum torque and a 51 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 400 km in the WLTP mixed cycle, which becomes 550 km in the urban cycle.

There’s never too long a wait to top up your Jeep Avenger

As regards waiting times at the column, with a fast 100 kW direct current infrastructure, three minutes of recharging are sufficient to provide a travel distance of 30 km while 24 minutes are sufficient to charge batteries from 20 to 80 %. Instead, by connecting to a wallbox or a public column, taking advantage of the 11 kW on-board charger it is possible to fill up on energy in 5 and a half hours.

Jeep Avenger, pmaximum customization

The Jeep Avenger range includes four trim levels the entry level, Longitude, Altitude and Summit with the possibility of choosing between 7 different colors and also the two-tone roof with the Volcano tint. It is then possible to combine a series of packs with the fittings to make the equipment even more complete. The price of the Jeep Avenger starts at 22,900 euros for the petrol version while the price list of the full electric variant, the protagonist of our test, sticks to 32,100 euros.