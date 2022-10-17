The first Electric Jeep becomes reality! L‘Avenger was unveiled at Paris Motor Show 2022. The SUV, produced in the Polish factory in Tychyis offered at the beginning only in the front-wheel drive version with 400 Volt electric motor with 156 HP and 260 Nmpowered by a 54 kWh lithium battery. The range of the electric Jeep is approx 400 kmin the WLTP cycle and 550 km in purely urban driving. As for the charging support, the fast one goes up to 100 kW which allows him to fill up with energy from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes.

The Jeep Avenger arrives on the market in early 2023 and will be anticipated by the launch version 1st Edition immediately orderable online, which in Italy will also be available with 1.2 turbo petrol engine with 100 HP.

Jeep Avenger is equipped with a system of new generation electric propulsion 400 Volt second generation and is the first launched by Emotors, a joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding. Provides 115 kWcorresponding to 156 horsepower, and 260 Nm of maximum torque.

The new battery from 54 kWh, also produced by Stellantis, offers a high energy density and an excellent ratio between nominal energy and usable energy. In particular, the battery pack consists of 17 modules and 102 cells that use the NMC model 811 lithium-ion and offers 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle, which become 550 km in the urban cycle.

The extremely compact battery is located under the front and rear seats and the center tunnel. In addition, when driving off-road it is protected by a high ground clearance and from underbody plates.

Charging via a cable Mode 4 of 100 kW in direct current in three minutes it allows you to recover 30 km of autonomy, or 24 minutes to charge the batteries from 20 to 80% charge. Instead from a 11 kW Mode 3 cable for the AC connected to a Wallbox or a public charging station, it is possible to “fill up” (from 0% to 100%) in 5.5 hours.

Jeep Avenger front-wheel drive

The new Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle to feature Selec-Terrain And Hill Descent Control standard. The Selec-Terrain system offers six modes: “Normal” for everyday driving; “Echo” to improve autonomy; “Sport” for more driving fun; “Snow” for maximum traction on icy roads or paths; “Mud” to optimize performance on mud and improve grip; And “Sand” to limit the risk of getting stuck on sandy ground.

The new Avenger is only long 4.08 mor 16 cm shorter than the Renegade. Thanks to the combination of short overhangs and large wheels, Avenger offers a ground clearance of 200mm, 20 ° approach, 20 ° ramp and 32 ° exit angles.

Jeep Avenger as it is outside

From an aesthetic point of view, the Jeep Avenger in front retains the iconic 7-slot grille, which from vertical has become more horizontal to increase functional efficiency. The side view is characterized by the classics trapezoidal wheel arches, designed to optimize wheel travel for maximum articulation. The sideways vehicle is also distinguished by the 18 “diamond rimsmounted on tires of 690 mm in diameter.

At the rear, the vehicle is distinguished by lights inspired by the classics petrol cans with X. This “X” is a recurring theme inside and outside the vehicle, as can be seen in the “X-Camo”, a decorative motif that combines the concept of camouflage with the letter “X”.

To reduce the damage caused by low speed impacts, which account for around 70% of accidents in Europe, the new Avenger is equipped with underbody plates360 degree upholstery and protected front headlights.

In particular, the front headlights are cashed and positioned high to ensure protection in the event of low speed impacts. In addition, the new underbody plates of the SUVs are color-printed in polymeric material. If they come scratchedfor instance, the damage is not visible. In addition, in the most exposed areas, including doors, the coating is even greater to offer more protection.

Jeep Avenger cockpit and trunk

In the cockpit of the new electric Jeep Avenger the upper part of the dashboard immediately catches the eye, where a single horizontal functional band emerges that includes all the vents, the ambient light and a 10.25 central touchscreen”, Visible both to the driver and the passenger. The lower part of the dashboard features a storage shell open. Space has been optimized to offer 34 liters of front storage space. The 380-liter trunk is also nice and spacious.

Like any self-respecting modern car, even the first Avenger electric Jeep is characterized by the systems of infotainment that allow the motorist to always be “connected”. All versions are equipped with a screen Uconnect radio 10.25-inch infotainment, combined with a fully digital dashboard available in two variants (7 and 10.25 inches).

Smartphone-like graphics are built into Uconnect 10 “. In addition, the system delivers wirelessly Android Auto and CarPlay, allows you to associate up to twelve widget per page and up to six pages. The display also integrates the integrated navigation of Tom Tom with improved natural speech recognition and updates over-the-air.

Via smartphone app Jeep Mobile App you can locate the position of your car, lock and unlock the doorscheck the battery level, set the climate functions and recharge the vehicleas well as interacting directly with the Avenger through a voice assistant.

ADAS on electric Jeep Avenger

There ADAS equipment aboard the Jeep Avenger offers a level 2 autonomous drivingwhich automatically adjusts speed and trajectory, and uses Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering.

The system helps the driver to follow the lane and to keep the car in the middle of the lane and at a safe distance from the vehicle in front, thus offering a serene driving experience. In addition, level 2 autonomous driving includes the Traffic Jam Assistfor a relaxed and comfortable ride even in heavy traffic.

The new model also offers the Traffic Sign Recognition, who reads and interprets road signs; there Automatic Emergency Braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, which slows the vehicle to a stop to reduce the risk of possible accidents; the Drowsy Driver Alert, which warns the driver if a moment of drowsiness affects attention; the Blind Spot Monitoring, which monitors the driver’s blind spot; the Lane Keeping Assist, which warns the driver when the car leaves the lane; 360 ° parking sensors with Active Park Assist (available later) and 180 ° rear view camera with drone view.

Jeep Avenger 1st Edition also petrol

On the occasion of the launch, Jeep opens online reservations until November 30th in pre-booking dedicated to the new Jeep Avenger 1st Editionthat only in Italy and Spain it will also be available with turbo petrol engines (1.2 liter 100 hp).

From an aesthetic point of view it offers the two-tone livery (Sun with Volcano roof or Granite with Volcano roof) or the all Volcano liverywhich has been enriched with tinted windows and 18 “alloy wheels. The interiors include ambient lights multicolored and a yellow dashboard fascia; premium black heated seats with yellow inserts; heated windshield; cover for the center console; height-adjustable loading surface and hands-free electric tailgate.

In addition, the Launch Edition offers the Infotainment system Uconnect 10 “with 10.25” displayfully digital 10.25 ”dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and wireless charging pad for smartphones.

Jeep Avenger prices

The new Avenger arrives on the market at the beginning of 2023. The prices of the first electric Jeep will be included between 30,000 and 40,000 euros. It will probably drop below 30,000 euros thanks to Ecobonus incentives. The full optional version will be more expensive 1st Edition.

