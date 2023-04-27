There will be four electric models that Jeep will launch on the market in the coming years. The American brand has just introduced Avenger, its compact SUV which will also be available in Italy in a petrol version as well as an EV version, but this is only the first step for the Stellantis brand in the world of full electric since 4 all-electric battery models are planned. inside the line-up. In addition to those already known, the US automaker has anticipated the arrival of a fourth electric car which was shown under a cloth in a teaser that dates from 2025.

A compact electric

At the moment, no details are known about this new electric Jeep, with the brand not providing any indication of what to expect and what the characteristics of this car on tap should be. Judging by the dimensions that can be glimpsed under the cover, it seems that in this case too Jeep has opted for a compact model which at this point could be placed in the same segment as the Avenger.

New generation of Jeep Renegade?

Some rumors speak of the new generation of Renegade, which Jeep has already confirmed for some time. The new version could increase in size, in order to further detach itself from Avenger and avoid overlapping in the segment.

Jeep’s EV range

In the Jeep range, therefore, there will be the Recon, a model already announced and previewed during the Paris Auto Show 2022. Next to the compact EV, there will also be the Wagoneer S, a larger model which will be based on the Stellantis STLA platform Medium which will guarantee an autonomy in full electric mode of around 700 km.