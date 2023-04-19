First official information on the new course of Jaguar which from 2025 will become a full electric brand. The British car manufacturer has in fact revealed some technical data on what will be the first model of the new course of the Jaguar, revealing some official details. The most important is certainly that it will be the most powerful Jaguar ever made, an element that underlines how the English brand wants to bring a worthy heir to endothermic models onto the road, starting with the F-Type recently greeted with the latest celebratory version with V8 engine.

A GT with a range of 700 km

What will effectively be the brand’s second fully electric model after the I-Pace, will be built in Solihull, West Midlands, and will be the first of three modern Jaguar-branded cars. It will be a 4-door GT, with more horsepower than any previous Jaguar and a range of up to 700km. The indicative price of the new electric Jaguar will start from 100,000 pounds, around 115,000 euros at current exchange rates. This new model will be built on a new architecture exclusive to Jaguar cars, the JEA platform. More details on the new Jaguar GT 4-door will be released later this year, before the new model goes on sale in select markets as early as 2024, with customer deliveries starting in 2025.

The design of the new electric Jaguars

From a style point of view, the new model will be something unique, as also underlined by the creative director of Jaguar Land Rover Jerry McGovern: “We have radically reinvented Jaguar as a modern luxury brand. The key to Jaguar’s transformation is that the design of the new models is something unique, these cars will convey the feeling of not being a copy of anything previously seen.

New investments for Jaguar Land Rover

JLR has announced new plans to accelerate its transition to become the world’s leading maker of luxury cars by revealing that its Halewood, UK plant will become an all-electric manufacturing facility and its mid-size SUV architecture to follow soon. generation, the electrified modular architecture (EMA ), will be used only for EV models. Chief Executive Adrian Mardell reiterated the company’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which will reposition the company as a full-electric modern luxury automaker by 2030.