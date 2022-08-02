In July 2022, in a market that was generally stable compared to the same period in 2021 (only 600 fewer registrations, round round), electrified cars didn’t shine. In particular the electric they have not made the qualitative leap that continues to be seen, albeit at a slower pace than in the past, in other European regions. In fact, there is the doubt that the 2021 incentive season has exhausted the audience of electricians interested in Italy, while today the queue of buyers is heading towards a reduction as there is no ‘proselytism’ effect.

Only 3.3%: this is the market share of EVs in July, lower than the annual one (from January, it stood at 3.6% and therefore slightly higher than 3.5% a year ago). No exploits, in particular against plug-in hybrids: in 2021 it was assumed that during this year there would be overtaking, while instead the difference has widened. Hybrids on tap are at 5.3%.

The best-selling electric in July and since the beginning of the year is the Fiat 500. Car that is a certainty for Stellantis and is also the guiding star for the entire EV market. According to Unrae data, in the past month it beat Smart Fortwo, Renault Twingo in the orderthe new entry Renault Megane, Peugeot 208, Cupra Born, Peugeot 2008. In the top but with less than 100 registrations there are also Mini electric, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Opel Mokka. In the month 3,617 electric vehicles were registered, substantially half of what has been done in the same period since Fiat Panda mild hybrid. Since the beginning of the year, the sector has registered 28,703 registrations.

Albeit at a slow pace, power stations are rising and gasoline prices have never been more volatile. What is holding back Italians from buying an electric car? The quick answer is easy and lies in the high purchase price of most of the models. But other factors are at play, such as homes not sufficiently equipped for charging from home and the search for autonomy, which for many models is ideal in urban contexts but much less elsewhere.