GM Defense, the division specializing in military vehicles, has produced a specimen of the maxi off-road vehicle with the US Army in mind. There is a diesel generator on board for emergencies in action
It’s been 35 years since the first Hummers it was used by American troops in a war operation: ‘Just Cause’, the US invasion of Panama in 1989. Now it seems obvious that it will supplement the range available to the Pentagon, which has employed thousands to date ( there is talk of 4 thousand specimens only in the Afghan conflict), you arrive there electric variant. GM Defense, the division of the house specialized in the construction of military vehicles, presented at the Modern Day Marine 2023 a prototype of a military vehicle based on the Hummer EV which has been on the market for three years, while the SUV and pick-up variants are available this year up. Named eMCV (Electric Military Concept Vehicle), the prototype is powered by a huge battery pack of 212 kWhexactly like the civil model of which it also incorporates the chassis.
FAST RECHARGE
Thinking about the possible battlefields, GM Defense technicians have solved the problem of reloading in complicated situations. Hence the installation on board of a 12 kW diesel generator capable of extending the autonomy of the batteries beyond the declared 480 km. As for recharging, GM Defense claims that just 12 minutes would be enough to obtain an autonomy of about 160 km, obviously if connected to a high-power column. For now it has been seen that the eMCV can seat six people and mounts oversized 37″ tires, modified brakes, super performance Fox suspension, a new tubular cage, a 46″ lockring and wishbone mounts. It seems that some uniquely military functions such as the Silent Watch and the Silent Drivewhich serve to avoid detection by the enemy.
