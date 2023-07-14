It’s been 35 years since the first Hummers it was used by American troops in a war operation: ‘Just Cause’, the US invasion of Panama in 1989. Now it seems obvious that it will supplement the range available to the Pentagon, which has employed thousands to date ( there is talk of 4 thousand specimens only in the Afghan conflict), you arrive there electric variant. GM Defense, the division of the house specialized in the construction of military vehicles, presented at the Modern Day Marine 2023 a prototype of a military vehicle based on the Hummer EV which has been on the market for three years, while the SUV and pick-up variants are available this year up. Named eMCV (Electric Military Concept Vehicle), the prototype is powered by a huge battery pack of 212 kWhexactly like the civil model of which it also incorporates the chassis.