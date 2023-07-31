fost one could think of facing a piece of play equipment. The wooden base and the round, leather-covered back are reminiscent of a wooden horse in the front yard. This impression is completed by the head, which is emblazoned on the front of the device. Pointed ears, a long bridge of the nose, a soft, round mouth – clearly a horse’s face in profile. But the playful appearance is deceptive. Once you press the green button on the underside of the indicated horse’s belly, the wooden animal starts moving.

The unusual device is a simulator for vaulting. During vaulting, up to three acrobats perform gymnastics on a horse that is galloping in a circle on a long leash. Vaulting not only serves as an introduction to equestrian sport for many. Ever since the International Equestrian Federation FEI officially recognized the discipline as a sport in the early 1980s, athletes around the world have been competing in their own tournaments. The simulator is a training device similar to those used for rowing or skiing. Except that vaulting is primarily about athletes being able to train with it without putting a strain on their four-legged partners.