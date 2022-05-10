Honda NSX represents one of the most fascinating sports cars in the range of the Japanese brand and the news of its possible return in the electric version has fueled the hopes of enthusiasts to see the tradition of the Japanese brand continue also through the transition to the mobility of the future. In fact, during the presentation of the plans for North America it was anticipated the arrival of two new high-performance modelsa premium coupe and a sports car that, judging by the teaser image spread by Honda, seems to have exactly the proportions of the NSX.

The range of the hybrid supercar has recently been enriched with the limited series S, a celebratory version in only 350 units that will actually accompany the model towards the production exit scheduled for the end of 2022. The fourth generation could therefore be represented from an EV, in line with the investments and strategies of the Japanese brand. An electric Honda NSX at the moment it has not found any official confirmation but all the information collected suggests that the Japanese car manufacturer intends to go in this direction, thus maintaining a strong link with the sporting tradition and the pursuit of driving pleasure which are integral parts of the DNA of the brand. “Honda always has a passion for offering fun to its customers – recently stated the leaders of the Japanese company – We intend to continue instilling a sporting mentality and distinctive features into our models in the future too ”.

The electric NSX is expected to arrive by 2030, the year in which Honda arises the goal of achieving the production of 2 million battery-powered cars globally, also helping this push through the development of solid state accumulators. The complementary and subsequent step will be reached in 2050, with carbon neutrality, a target that the Japanese car manufacturer intends to reach with “a multifaceted and multidimensional approach and not with a simple replacement of the engines with batteries”. The new Honda NSX will also be placed in this context, which could be based on the new EV e: Architecture platform which will integrate a software evolution and the latest updates of the Honda Sensing safety system.