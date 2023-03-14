The famous Roman brand Giannini come back to the fore with the Usethe concept of aelectric car which looks like the Fiat Panda. The one-off follows that of 1967 when Giannini built a prototype based on the 500 historical, equipping it with a 4 HP electric motor powered by lead acid batteries.

Giannini I use the electric Panda

Giannini Automobili has created the Electric Fiat Pandadesigned above all to move around the countryside on dirt land. There Use it is a vehicle born from the idea of ​​the photographer and entrepreneur Fabrizio Ferrihusband of Geraldina Polverelli, whose grandfather Volfango took over the company from the Giannini family.

Giannini Usa concept, which looks like a Panda

Technically it is 3.17 meters long, a few cm longer than the smart and is driven by a electric motor located at the rear. The height is 1.61 meters. Outside it is characterized by the off-road look, with bumper protectors, roll cage And military green scratch-resistant paint.

Giannini electric battery and autonomy

The electric Giannini is approved as light quadricycle and how the Citroen Ami can be driven from 16 yearswith the AM licence.

Giannini Uso is equipped with a 21 kWh battery

There 21 kWh battery should guarantee an autonomy of 230 km in the WMTC cycle (World Motorcycle Test Cycle), which drop to 140 with off-road tyres.

Electric Giannini price

The price of the Uso, the electric Giannini, is 28,500 euros plus VAT. In the future there will also be a version with a smaller battery and one designed for seaside resorts.

Photo Giannini Concept use

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Giannini centenary in Vallelunga

👉 Giannini 350GP4

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK