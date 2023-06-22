At the Pikes Peak 2023scheduled for June 25, makes its debut in the competition Ford Super Van 4.3 optimized for uphill time trial. The prototype features a sophisticated design and advanced technologies to maximize performance in one of the most demanding hill climbs in world motorsport. The livery features the graphics Ford Performance and recalls the family of electric commercial vehicles E-Transit.

Electric Ford Transit competing at Pikes Peak

The Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak is being driven by the motoring legend Romain Dumaswho will participate for the eighth time in this competition.

Ford Transit SuperVan for Pikes Peak

Ford Performance and STARD Advanced Research and Development have teamed up to create a release specially designed for climbing Pikes Peak, highlighting the extreme potential of the power supply in motorsports.

Ford SuperVan tuning for Pikes Peak

The new, sophisticated version of the SuperVan 4.2, redesigned on the basis of the SuperVan 4, has undergone a complete aerodynamic reworkspecifically designed to pass through the high altitude atmosphere of Pikes Peak, while increasing downforce, at 240 km/h equal to about 2 tons.

The main features that improve aerodynamics include one rear spoiler lightweight carbon fiber and one front splitter. The chassis has also undergone a weight reduction to improve overall balance and ensure agility through twists and turns.

Ford Transit SuperVan Pikes Peak front 3/4

The powertrain of the SuperVan 4 has also been improved. Reducing the number of STARD UHP 6-phase motors four to three and using the NMC STARD Li-Polymer cells High-performance, the van achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio while maintaining all-wheel drive with one engine powering the front and two for the rear.

With over 1,050 kW (1,400 hp) of combined power available, the SuperVan 4.2 can unleash its full potential by also exploiting the new regenerative performance of the 600 kW battery for optimal use of energy.

Rear wing

The SuperVan 4.2 has been equipped with a revised braking system with carbon ceramic brake discs, forged magnesium wheels with racing tyres Pirelli PZeroupdated drive shafts, perspex windshield and a minimalist racing interior to eliminate all unnecessary weight.

Pikes Peak time trial

Pikes Peak, also known as Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, is a famous motor racing competition that takes place annually on the Pikes Peak mountainlocated in the state of Coloradoin the United States.

Ford at Pikes Peak 2023 with Transit SuperVan

The race consists of going through a winding and steep road leading to the summit of Pikes Peak, at an elevation of over 4,300 meters. Path length is 19.99kmwhile the height difference from departure to arrival is 1,440 meters.

Pikes Peak history

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the uphill races more prestigious and demanding in the world. Its history dates back to 1916, when the first edition of the competition was held. The race is open to a variety of categories and cars, including cars racing cars, prototypes, electric vehicles and motorcycles.

The main challenge for the participants is the large altitude difference and demanding driving conditions along the 19.99-kilometre course, which features 156 curves. Due to the high altitude, internal combustion engines can lose power due to the reduced density of the air, while i electric vehicles can take advantage of the lack of oxygen to generate exceptional performance.

In the cockpit of the electric SuperVan at Pikes Peak is specialist Romain Dumas

The Pikes Peak race attracts riders and teams from around the world, and is considered a showcase for new technologies and vehicle capabilities, both in terms of performance and sustainability. It’s a spectacular event which attracts motor and motor sport enthusiasts from every corner of the planet.

Photo Ford Transit SuperVan for Pikes Peak

