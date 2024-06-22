Made in Europe, for Europe. Ford launched the new 100% electric Explorer with a very specific objective: to officially launch a new generation of zero-emission models. Starting therefore from the new Explorer, a five-seater SUV that boasts over 600 km of autonomy: Its production began this month in the new Electric Vehicle Center in Colognein Germany, the same plant that will also assemble a second electric vehicle, a sports crossover, which will be presented shortly and launched during this year.

Over 600 km of autonomy

We remind you that the new Ford Explorer is already available in versions rear-wheel drive with single motor or all-wheel drive with dual motor: in both cases there are lithium and nickel, manganese and cobalt ion batteries with extended autonomy, technology which, according to Ford, “stands out for its energy density, power and record-breaking performance”. At a later date, the American brand announced, a single-motor RWD model with standard NMC battery will also be available. A mention to recharge: the rapid one from 10 to 80% occurs in approximately 26 minutes using DC chargers up to 185 kW for the AWD model.

Electric SUV for all tastes

Chapter performance. Thanks to its 340 HP, the AWD model reaches 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.3 seconds, and is capable of towing up to 1,200 kg thanks to continuous electric propulsion: promising numbers to say the least, for comparison even better than those of Focus ST. Performance, but not only: in addition to offering a generous total space of approximately 490 litres, including the exclusive 17-litre MegaConsole, the new Explorer is equipped with the practical compartment My Private Locker, hidden behind the screen, and the SYNC Move connected infotainment with 14.6″ touch display, which is height adjustable with variable inclination of over 30 degrees. Also standard are heated steering wheel and front seats, massaging driver seat and wireless smartphone charging.

The new Ford Explorer EV

To demonstrate the reliability and efficiency of the Explorer EV to the whole world, Ford decided to put it in the hands of Lexie Alford, who took up the challenge of becoming the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle: the finish line was crossed in Nice, France, on March 26, after having faced very delicate challenges such as managing power outages in Africa or the absence of charging infrastructure in the Atacama desert in Chile. In addition to battery chargers of different types, during the trip the 100% electric SUV of the American brand was also equipped with portable solar powered battery pack.