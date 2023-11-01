The new generation of Fiat Panda will arrive in 2024, it will be electric and will have several elements in common with the new Citroen e-C3. The city car of the Turin brand should in fact be created on the Smart Car platform, the same on which the French compact was built and for this reason it will also be equipped with LFP batteries, the Lithium-Iron-Phosphate accumulators which will allow significantly lower costs and will bring It also brings with it several elements that make it more performing than classic NMC, Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt batteries.

The new Fiat Panda and low-cost batteries

First of all, the Lithium-Iron-Phosphate chemistry does not contain cobalt, a heavy metal which has extraction costs and above all a serious environmental impact. To this we must also add the fact that cobalt is rare and therefore more complicated to find. LFP batteries have a chemistry that is priced lower than NMC, by 50-80% compared to traditionally used accumulators. Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries also have greater thermal stability, allowing a higher number of charging cycles before losing effectiveness in terms of performance. However, LPFs also have a fundamental characteristic, which has limited their use until now, namely lower energy density.

Improve LFPs

However, car manufacturers have worked over the years to improve this element and so in the coming years batteries with this chemistry are destined to become increasingly popular, especially for use in medium and small electric cars, as well as Citroen e- C3 and Fiat Panda.

Where the new Fiat Panda will be born

The platform on which the new Fiat Panda will be born may therefore not be the STLA Small, with the Turin best seller which could also have a crossover version to differently decline a range which currently relies particularly on the Cross variant. As regards the production site, at the moment there are rumors about the Serbian factory in Kragujevac but it cannot be ruled out that Mirafiori technologies will be exploited where the 500e and some Maserati lines are currently located. The possibility that we opt for a modernization of the current Panda site is more remote. Everything will depend on the implementation of the Smart Car platform which is currently present on the lines of Trvana, in Slovakia, where the new Citroen e-C3 will be born. It is also possible that a low-cost Opel brand will also arrive on the same architecture given that the Russelsheim brand has already confirmed that it is ready to launch an electric vehicle under 25,000 euros.