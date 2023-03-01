Winter tests for the Fiat 600

Just a few days ago, Fiat announced that it will introduce two new fully electric models to the market by the end of the year. One of these will be the new 600: testing of the Turin automaker’s next small SUV is proceeding smoothly, as evidenced by the prototype model recently spotted on the road wearing a camouflage livery. In particular, Fiat has decided to test the new 600 in a context wintergiven the thick layer of snow present both on the roadside and on the asphalt.

The latest in design

In any case, let’s focus on what we can expect from the new Fiat 600, which in addition to the fully electric version should also be launched with internal combustion engines integrated into some type of electrified system. Aesthetically speaking, the new small Fiat SUV can be described as a sturdier and slightly longer version of the 500, but characterized by a more practical five-door body, a more spacious cabin and a higher seating position. The prototype tested by the Turin brand stood out for the presence of split round LED headlights and a slim grille placed above a large central air intake in the front bumper, side profiles similar to those of the Fiat 500X albeit more compact, and Retro-style rear light clusters with clear cut sections and modern LED graphics.

Technology and engines

Inside the passenger compartment, the scene will be dominated by a large 10.25″ touchscreen display dedicated to the infotainment system and a round-shaped digital instrument panel, exactly as in the electric 500. Speaking of electrics, the first rumors relating to the powertrain that will equip the new 600 speak of a front-mounted electric motor capable of delivering 156 HP of power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. It will be powered by a 54 kWh battery pack, which it will guarantee 400km range in the WLTP cycle. Alternatively, as mentioned, there is space for one or more thermal solutions: we are talking about the familiar three-cylinder 1.2 Puretech turbocharged engine that equips the Jeep Avenger or the recent 1.2 Puretech 48V mild-hybrid.