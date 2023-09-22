There are just a few weeks left until the arrival on the road of the Fiat 600e, the new electric crossover from the Italian Stellantis brand born on the common platform of the group led by Carlos Tavares. The new model of the Turin brand will also have a hybrid version but the first to make its way onto the market will be the battery-powered variant which we had the opportunity to preview during a test drive on the streets of Turin which allowed us to get to know it all the secrets. Beyond the driving impressions however, here are 5 curiosities about the new electric Fiat 600.

An award-winning platform

The new Fiat 600e was born on the CMP or rather on the eCMP2, the architecture of the now former PSA on which Opel, DS and Peugeot branded cars were also born. More recently, the Jeep Avenger was also built on this platform and it is precisely with the car that won the Car of The Year 2023 that the Turin crossover shares several elements.

From Italy to Poland…and back

The new electric Fiat 600 was engineered in Italy and is the result of the design work of the Turin Style Center. Yet the production of this model takes place outside the Italian borders, in Tychy in Poland. The aforementioned Jeep Avenger and what will be the future Alfa Romeo brand baby SUV are also produced in this plant. To underline the link with Italy, a tricolor has been inserted into the rear bumper which “cuts” the 600 monogram.

Color therapy on the new Fiat 600

The model from the Turin brand is the first in the B segment to offer chromotherapy. Customers can select up to 8 different colors for both ambient light and radio ambience, with a default tone-on-tone combination and a total of 64 different selectable pairings with presets matching the color of the car.

Quick charge and generous autonomy

The 600e powertrain offers a range of 400 km in the mixed cycle and up to 600 km in the urban cycle thanks to a 54 kWh battery. The car offers compatibility with fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, thus allowing up to 80% of the driving range to be recovered in just 30 minutes. The 11 kW on-board charger comes as standard which, with a traditional public charging station, allows you to fill up with energy in 6 hours.

The smile of Fiat 600

The design of the new electric Fiat 600, like that of its hybrid sister, recalls the stylistic features of the new 500, with the light clusters that cut into the bonnet. To these is also added a second circular element in the lower part of the fascia, where the direction indicator has been integrated.