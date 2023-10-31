.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The special version RED from the Electric Fiat 500 stands out for its Red, present both on the bodywork and on many of the external and internal elements of the vehicle. This special series was introduced in 2021 and is available for some models in the Fiat range. RED is a project co-founded by Good Vox of U2, whose goal is to fight viral diseases and pandemics in Africa. We had the special opportunity to race behind the wheel of the electric 500 at Rome Eco Race.

Compared to the thermal version, the electric 500 is slightly bigger of 6 centimeters compared to the thermal, with 3 meters and 63 in length1.68 m in width, 1.53 m in height for a wheelbase of 2.32 metres. The overall mass is contained especially on this version with the small battery cut, in fact it reaches a total weight of 1,255 kg.

Road test, consumption, autonomy and driving impressions of the 500e RED

L’RED setup of our test includes 4 colors for the bodywork, the red we are showing you, or you can have it white, black or grey. On these colors we find contrasting rear-view mirrors, the front and rear logos, the wheel hubs as well as the RED badge near the rear window.

Test the RED electric Fiat 500 at the Roma Eco Race

The front headlights are halogen only with LED position lightstechnology that we also find for the rear ones.

Electric Fiat 500 interiors, how it feels inside

Inside there is the RED logo on the seats which have side stitching red and are made with yarn Seaqual made from recycled bottles, the seats have also received upholstery antibacterial which is also present on the steering wheel and in the trunk. This is because RED is one healthcare organization led by Bono of U2, created to combat diseases such as AIDS and recently the COVID.

Fiat 500 electric RED setup

Continuing with the interior, digital instrumentation is present as standard 7 inch displaywhile the 10.25-inch one for the infotainment system Uconnect 5 it is optional. The central tunnel where the gear lever would normally be located is absent, in its place there are buttons that recall automatic gearboxes. In front of these we find the wireless charging pad and a USB socket, as well as a piano keyboard for automatic climate control controls.

Electric Fiat 500 RED cockpit instrument panel

Nice references to the world of the past such as the dashboard band, the shape of the old 500 inside the offices and skyline of the city of Turin to pay homage to the origins of the car. To open the doors there is a special button, but inside the pocket there is also the classic handle which acts as a backup in case of problems. The trunk is also limited on this 500e and varies from 185 to 550 litres folding down the seats.

Fiat 500 RED with electric motor

The engine of the Fiat 500e in the RED configuration is the 70 kW one 95 horsepower with 220 Nm of torque, capable of guaranteeing a sprint 0-100 in 9 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

The autonomy declared with this lithium ion battery size is from 23.8 kWh of which 21.3 actual is 190 km in the mixed and 257 in the city. The electric 500 can also be equipped with a larger battery 42 kWhwhich ensures 320 km of autonomy.

E-Gap on-demand charging at the Roma Eco Race 2023

In case of low autonomy, the driving mode Sherpa allows you to travel a few more kilometers by turning off the air conditioning and limiting the speed to 80 km/h. Finally, as regards the charging power, this is equal to a maximum of 11 kW in alternating current allowing the car to be fully recharged 2 and a half hours or you get to 50 kW direct current thus going down to 35 minutes to charge up to 80%.

Test how the electric 500 goes

After the beautiful experience at Rome Eco Racelet’s go and see how this one is and how it goes 500e. The 500e is a pleasant car to drive, it is easy to handle and snappy and moves with agility in traffic. Let’s start by saying that this one being tested is the version with the battery 23.8 kW/h, the display indicates 179 when the battery is at 100%. This means it is ideal forcity ​​usealthough it is advisable to recharge the car at least once a day.

Luigi Sodano and Marco Paternostro competing in the Roma Eco Race

When driving, you immediately get in tune with the car. The electric motor It’s powerful enough for urban needs, offering lively and fun acceleration. It is easy to handle and lively, moving with agility in traffic. Thanks to its small size it is easy to park. The set-up is good and absorbs the roughness of the cobblestones of the historic centers well while providing a excellent comfort even in extra-urban driving, where the silence of the journey is especially appreciated. At low speeds you are pampered by the notes of the music Of Amarcord giving a romantic touch to our trip. It is possible to select 3 driving modes Normal, Range and Sherpa.

Regenerative braking Fiat 500 electric

With the Normal the electric Fiat 500 is driven traditionally, while the Range allows you to drive in mode one pedal.

This is a driving mode that increases the speed when released energy recovery, increasing deceleration and it is necessary to use the brake pedal only in case of emergency or to stop the car. The last mode Sherpa guarantees the driver to reach the set destination or one charging station acting on energy consumption of the car: the speed is limited to 80 km/h. The accelerator response is remodulated and the heated seats and climate control are deactivated (it is, however, possible to reactivate them manually).

Luigi Sodano and Marco Paternostro on an electric Fiat 500

To select these modes you have to act on a lever located on the console in the center of the passenger compartment, the response is not so quick. In the first part of the brake pedal travel the system comes into operation energy recoveryby increasing the pressure the braking system comes into action, for this reason you have to get used to modulating the action on the brake pedal.

Price, how much does the electric 500 cost

The electric 500 with 23.8 kWh battery is available in the Nuova 500 and RED versions. The Nuova 500 version is the cheapest and has a starting price of 29,950 euros. The RED version has a slightly lower price than 28,950 euros and is on sale only in combination with the da engine 95 HP.

At the top of the range is the version The first at the price of 34,650 euros and which has a more complete level of equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control and infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen. The Nuova 500 and La Prima trim levels can also be equipped with the DA engine 118 HP and the battery from 42 kWh.

👉 500e RED 95 HP: 28,950 euros

👉 500e 95 HP: 29,950 euros

👉 500e 118 HP: 33,950 euros

👉 500e La Prima 95 HP: 34,650 euros

👉 500e La Prima 118 HP: 38,650 euros

Who is it recommended for?

The electric 500 is an excellent choice for those looking for a zero-emission car for small movements newspapers. The limited range is the only real disadvantage, but it is still sufficient for most city trips.

The electric Fiat 500 is recommended above all for those who use it in the city

AND handy and agile, and moves with agility in traffic. On the motorway, the electric 500 instead it is more limited. The maximum speed is 135 km/h, and the engine starts to struggle at speeds above 100 km/h. The range is also limited, and on the highway it is difficult to exceed 100km with a single charge.

👍 Zero emissions electricity

👍 Iconic design

👍 Good handling

👍 Competitive price 👎 Limited autonomy

👎 Not great performance

