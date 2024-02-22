From Italy to the United States. It is the path that some examples of are preparing to take Fiat 500: they are the first to be produced in the Mirafiori plant and which are intended for the North American market. This is clearly the fully electric version of the Turin city car, which is rolling off the Mirafiori production line for the first time this week towards USA: by the end of March these specimens will take their first steps across the ocean.

Towards the United States

“We are thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially started its journey voyage to reach customers in North America – commented Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMT of Stellantis – The 500e has registered more than 185,000 units worldwide since its launch and is playing an important role in the green transition of cities around the world, continuing the path of electrification of the brand”.

Great success

The first sales batch of the new Fiat 500e at American dealers sold like hotcakes according to what was reported by the company itself: remember that in the USA the advised price is $32,500 with lease incentives of $7,500 plus local incentives. The sale of the new electric city car from the Turin brand includes the Wall Box via Free2move Charge.

High ambitions

Fiat hopes that the new electric 500 will be able to achieve the same success across the Atlantic success which he obtained here from us, since, we remember, he is market leader among electric city cars and is first in the segment in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Austria.