The electric Fiat 500 continues to be the leading small EV in Europe, so much so that the market performance of the battery-powered Cinquino also contributed to the growth of the Stellantis group in the first half-year. The battery-powered model of the Italian brand has also allowed the brand to continue to consolidate its leadership in the Old Continent and in our country.

Fiat 500 effect

Indeed, from January to June, Fiat confirmed its position as one of the best-selling brands in Italy, Turkey and Brazil, with South America as the leading region thanks to a market share of 14.1% (22% in the Carioca state alone). Here Fiat Strada also made its important contribution among commercial vehicles. In Europe, the Turin-based automaker recorded 271,800 units out of 645,000 sold globally in the first six months of 2023, with the Cinquino on tap as the best-selling BEV of the group. In Italy, then, the electric Fiat 500 is the best-selling city car, with a market share of 12.8% without counting the contribution of Panda, an authentic best seller.

Commentary by Olivier Francois

“Over the past two years we have had a successful journey within Stellantis, making FIAT more profitable and more global than ever – commented Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and CMO Global of Stellantis – This year FIAT has once again confirmed its global success, contributing substantially to the Group’s excellent results. FIAT proved to be the first Stellantis brand in terms of volume in the first half of 2023 with 645,000 units, registering a +10% globally compared to last year. FIAT is the leader in 3 main markets – Brazil, Italy and Turkey – in 3 different regions, selling more than 50% of the total outside the national territory, and this is quite unique in the automotive sector. Furthermore, we are leading the conversion to sustainable urban mobility thanks to our New 500 – a 100% electric global icon – which is the first electric city car in Europe. And we will continue to lead the electrification path with the launch of the Fiat Topolino and the new Fiat 600e, which are the first new models based on the Stellantis platform. Precisely thanks to the synergies and opportunities present in the Group, in the next 3 years our product plan will bring FIAT back to its place: a leader, a point of reference, a love brand.”

Not only Europe and South America…

The performance in the MEA region is also remarkable, especially in the Turkish market where Fiat is the leader with 18.2% market share, also thanks to the Fiat Tipo which is the best-selling vehicle in Turkey. Furthermore, Fiat has paved the way for its further future expansion in the MEA, returning to Algeria and laying the foundations for the production of the 500 Hybrid – the first hybrid sold in Algeria – and the Doblò in the country, at the Tafraoui – Oran plant , by the end of 2023.