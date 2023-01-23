Electric Ferraris with engine sound: can that be emotional? At least it’s not fake!

The entire transition from petrol to electric is accompanied by the necessary skepticism and resistance. New technology is always scary. Since there are few factually correct reasons to prefer petrol cars to the detriment of an electric one for the future, we look for other reasons. Then you can do what FvD does: you just invent scientific proof yourself why it is not necessary or you throw it on faith.

Because an EV cannot offer ’emotion’, as an internal combustion engine can. An electric motor has a much higher efficiency, because all the energy is converted into exactly the movement (and a little heat) you need. In the case of a petrol engine, the efficiency is very low, because a lot of energy is converted into heat and noise. And sound is emotion!

Engine noise electric Ferraris

So yes, how should a manufacturer that offers emotion approach that in the future? At Ferrari they have found the solution. Ferraris are of course known for the sound they make and it is one of the USPs of the brand that suddenly disappears when everything is electric.

The idea is that an engine sound will be generated by amplifying the sound. So no separate composed sound. That ‘sound’ that the electric motors make is then amplified to spoil the ears of the occupants in the cabin.

CarBuzz has found out that Ferrari has applied for a patent for this with the USPTO. The idea is that the sounds are appropriate for the speed you drive. Of course, you can also just mount a defective wheel bearing, but this is a more elegant solution.

Isn’t it fake?

Now you can think: but wait a minute, if it is amplified, it is also fake, right? Isn’t that like a bed partner making her (or his!) carnal pleasures a little too obvious audibly?

Well no. Not quite. Look, in a BMW M5, Renault Clio RS or Volkswagen Golf GTI you hear a sound that is not even close to what the engine sounds like.

It’s just a much cooler sound. In this case, the sound is naturally amplified. Indeed, just like the BMW M3 CSL and the Lexus LF-A, two of the best sounding cars ever made.

When can we expect it then? Well, not very fast. It is too early for the current generation Ferrari SF-90 anyway. It is of course also questionable whether Ferrari will manage to evoke the same emotion from a bit of buzz as with a high-revving, atmospheric twelve-cylinder. On the other hand: if Ferrari can give electric driving more experience in this way, that is only a good thing.

