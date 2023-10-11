2025 will be a fundamental year for Maranello: the Cavallino will present the first electric Ferrari, a model that will open a new chapter in the history of the Modena brand which, after launching the first high-wheeled car, will enter the segment of models on tap with a supercar which promises to be one of a kind. At the moment there is no official information on the first Ferrari-branded electric vehicle and yet there are those who have already tried it. This is Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Maranello car manufacturer who had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the prototypes.

The first electric Ferrari

The Cavallino CEO spoke about his first impressions during this approach to a model that will undoubtedly change the rules of the game. Vigna was careful not to anticipate technical data or other aspects, instead underlining the emotional side of this experience behind the wheel of the Ferrari EV prototype. The Ferrari manager told everything during an exclusive interview with Bloomberg TV.

Vigna’s impressions

‘‘I really like it and I’m happy because you can’t see what I see in my memory,’ – Vigna told Bloomberg Television host Francine Lacqua, – “There is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy and ingenuity in the factory. In technology, in research and development: everyone – explains Vigna – is fully committed”.

The electrification of Ferrari

The new electric Ferrari will also be born in Maranello, with the new dedicated site which is under construction and will be ready in June 2024. Meanwhile, the Cavallino continues with the electrification of the range, with the new hybrids which are enjoying great success with customers. However, all attention is on the first EV which will arrive in 2025, with Vigna sure: “It will be something completely new. It will be unique, it will be a real Ferrari.” We just have to wait for the next few months to find out more about the first electric Ferrari in the history of Maranello.