The anticipation is growing to see the new, and first, fully electric Ferrari in action. The car has already completed several thousands of kilometers of testing on the road, and is practically ready to make its official debut over the course of next year. An event that the Maranello company does not want to be unprepared for: Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, promises that the first electric Ferrari will be built “in the right way“ to ensure that buyers have the opportunity to “To have a lot of fun”.

The first electric Ferrari

While we wait to find out what the first fully electric Ferrari will look like, let’s remember the timing: it will be unveiled at the end of next year and will be put on sale for sale in 2026. Who knows whether the new model will inherit features from the Purosangue SUV: Vigna simply said that he expects the new EV from Ferrari to please both existing customers of the Prancing Horse and those who newcomers and technology experts in the brand.

Road tests continue

“There is really no pattern. People buy a Ferrari because they have a lot of fun buying it. They don’t buy a Ferrari just for A, B, C, D or one thing, but it’s a combination of things. When we make our first electric car, we will produce it the right way – Vigna’s words reported by Autocar – We already have prototypes on the road that have completed several thousand kilometers of testing, and we have very qualified customers in our company: the Testerswho are in fact our first customers since they drive a lot of cars and can easily make comparisons between them. And for us this is an important parameter that we refer to”.

How much will it cost

How much will the first electric car cost? Rumor has it that it will cost $500,000, which is equivalent to over 450,000 euroseven in this aspect Vigna does not commit himself: “When setting the price of one of our models, it is customary for us to wait a month before the launch”. Let us remember that the first electric Ferrari will be produced in the new E-Building of the company, recently opened on the Maranello campus: the facility contains a new advanced production line that will come online in January next year, and production is likely to start with the Purosangue and SF90 before the arrival of the first electric car.