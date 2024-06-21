When we talk about an electric Ferrari in Maranello, mouths close and it is difficult to get more than a “no comment” or a debut year, the now well-known 2025. Not even on the occasion of the inauguration of the new e-building, which it will be the new production company of the Cavallino where the EV supercar will be born (but not only) it was possible to have details on a model which, like the Purosangue, will represent an epochal turning point for the Modena car manufacturer. Yet Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Maranello brand, still anticipated very small details on the arrival of the first electric Ferrari.

The emotion of an electric Ferrari

First of all, the debut date of the first battery-powered supercar, set for the fourth quarter of 2025. Then a small technological detail regarding the batteries. It will not be LFP, accumulators with Lithium-Iron-Phosphate chemistry. The powertrain of the first electric Ferrari will use batteries with another technology, with the Maranello brand working in a specific hub in Bologna in collaboration with the Alma Mater, precisely to better study the chemistry of the batteries for future models. Pressed on the first EV in the history of the Prancing Horse, Vigna then wanted to underline how the emotional factor does not necessarily have to be lacking on a car with this type of power supply, highlighting how Ferrari’s supercars have various aspects that involve those who get behind the wheel: “When you think of the thrill of driving, you think of Ferrari. There’s a lot more to it than sound, like acceleration, lateral thrust. However, the electric motor is not silent, we must start from this assumption.”

No columns for Ferrari

Another important aspect will concern research, with the ecosystem to fill up the first electric Ferrari with energy which will not be dedicated but will have partners who will offer functional technological solutions. The Cavallino therefore will not have its own infrastructure and there will be no Ferrari charging stations for exclusive charging: “We won’t make Ferrari-branded charging stations but we are working with some partners who build them to make our EV compatible with different technologies.”