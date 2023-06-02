“An electric Ferrari? I feel sick just thinking about it, I get hives”: Luca di Montezemolo’s recent comment went around the world. But the former number one is wrong for three reasons. The first because innovation passes through continuous fractures, provocations, challenges. The Commendatore himself has always staked everything on the future to which the Maranello company has always been devoted. Without this tension we would never have had the GTO, the BB, the Testarossa or more recently the 296, the Roma or the Purosangue. Not to mention the racing cars, the result of continuous revolutions.

On the other hand, Enzo Ferrari himself had always theorized that there would never be a four-door Rossa and, instead, the Purosangue not only has them, but it’s also a kind of crossover. Times change, you know. Once the V12s had to run for about half an hour to get up to temperature properly. But for enthusiasts, warming up those cars was a joy, a wonderful pagan ritual. Today a Ferrari, on the other hand, is immediately – or almost – ready. Once the Reds weren’t turbocharged, they didn’t have electronic gearboxes but a spectacular chrome grille at the base of the gearbox. And with each passage of gear in the passenger compartment a kind of blacksmith’s hammering on the anvil was heard. The same goes for the all-digital instrumentation instead of the analog one, for the steering wheel full of buttons and the hybrid modules.

All this disquisition to arrive at the key question: the new Ferraris, despite having transgressed (and a lot) on tradition, are they boring? Do they give hives? I would say absolutely not. But it is not only for this reason that Montezemolo is wrong. There is one more point. Key. And it’s the second: at Ferrari they know how to entertain enthusiasts. They know how to warm the hearts of their customers. And they will be able to do it even when the cars are all electric.

The concept clearly came out of a long chat with Richard Hammond when I went to interview him last September for the launch of ‘Scandi Flick’. Amazon had given us a minimum slot of 15 minutes, but car enthusiasts are like addicts: they recognize each other quickly. So since I was the last in line for the interview, after a few jokes about the new episode of Prime Video’s ‘Grand Tour’, we stayed talking for over an hour in cars. Restorations, games, follies. But the central theme of the amusing discussion was this: is our job, with electric cars, finished? What will remain of the passion for cars? Hammond was optimistic about this. He claimed that those who build legends, Ferrari in the lead, know how to entertain enthusiasts. He knows the secrets of the joy of driving. And he will always be able to extract this joy from the cars they produce.

On the other hand, it is no coincidence that this is the same concept expressed by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari: “Technology – he theorized – will certainly be very important, but it will have to be put at the service of the emotions that are transmitted to people, starting from these we need to figure out which technology is the most suitable. On our first full electric we look at everything: engine, batteries, aerodynamics, software. Let us always remember that man is at the centre, that he is made of atoms and not of bits, and that he needs physical, not virtual emotions”. From what we know at Ferrari for their first electric, dynamics aside, they are also working on the “sounds”. Because it’s not true that battery-powered machines are silent. On the contrary. They have different types of “noises” from those of cars with classic engines. And it is these sounds that they are studying in Maranello. It seems crazy but all this has a name: future.

In reality – to be honest – we can say that we know absolutely nothing about the new electric Ferrari. Indeed not. We know one thing: it will be next. And as Enzo Ferrari said, “The best Ferrari ever built is the next one”. here is the third point that explains why Montezemolo is wrong.