The first electric Ferrari will become a reality in 2025. The first EV model of the Prancing Horse will definitively open the doors of sustainable mobility for the Maranello brand that after the step of the high-wheeled model will include in its range a battery-powered car destined to further change the paradigm of the segment. The first mule of the electric Ferrari has already been spotted on the road but we will have to wait further to find out what the technical details of this model will be.

A high-wheeled sedan

In the meantime, however, we can analyze some of the rumors and especially the shapes of the first electric Ferrari prototype seen on the roads around Maranello. The shapes of the mule are deceiving because the body used is that of a Maserati Levante but it is possible that the first EV of the Prancing Horse could also be a crossover or in any case a raised car with GT shapes, thus offering habitability for four people.

Batteries and price of the electric Ferrari

The first electric Ferrari will arrive in 2025, to be precise in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will exploit a technology under development that should also guarantee a specific engaging sound. There will be no LFP batteries, not considered suitable for the chemistry of a supercar powered by the Prancing Horse. In Maranello everyone is tight-lipped but they swear that the first electric Ferrari will know how to excite. The shapes of this mule therefore suggest that it could be a car of similar dimensions to those of the Purosangue or in any case a crossover and not a classic sports car. The price set for the first electric Ferrari should be at least 500,000 euros, net of the customizations that each customer will ask of the Prancing Horse.