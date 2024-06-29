The anticipation is growing to see the new one in action, and first, Fully electric Ferrari. In recent days the Maranello car manufacturer inaugurated the new E-Building, where the first Prancing Horse EV will be built. Now it was John instead Elkannpresident of Ferrari, to talk about the Modenese brand’s first exclusively battery-powered model, defining it as another great opportunity.

The first electric Ferrari

“An electric Ferrari is neither an obligation nor a risk. Inventing is creating emotions – the words of Elkann spoken to the microphones of Il Corriere della Sera – If they wanted to criticize us they could ask us why we haven’t produced an electric car yet. And I would tell him that we took the time to make the best battery-powered car possible. Whoever will be behind the wheel of our first electric car will try it equally strong emotions, in a different way. Even the silence of nature can give strong sensations.”

John Elkann’s position

A challenge that is far from simple for Ferrari, given that nowadays betting on electric It’s certainly not something for everyone, especially when we’re talking about companies that build jewels on wheels in segments such as supercars and super sports cars. “I’m leaving planet Ferrari for a moment: from now to 2030 we will have much less expensive electric carsand when that moment comes we won’t even have to worry about choosing – commented Elkann – Returning to Ferrari: we will never dream of taking away the twelve-cylinder engine from anyone who wants it.”

The new E-Building

As mentioned, the new electric Ferrari will be born inside the equally new one E-Buildingdefined by Elkann himself “the synthesis of a commitment that involves people, technology and the environment together”. The president of the Prancing Horse then concluded: “Thanks to its 3,000 solar panels, by the end of the year the plant will be entirely powered by renewable energy, bringing us closer to an important goal: create extraordinary cars while respecting the environmentwhich bring Italian excellence to the world starting from here, in Maranello. For this reason we are strengthening the commitment that ties us to our territory, collaborating with the school founded by Enzo Ferrari, the institute that bears the name of his son Dino”.