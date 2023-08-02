Ferrari’s electrification process continues. On the occasion of the presentation of the financial data for the first half of 2023, the Maranello brand also addressed the issue of sustainable mobility, delving into the path that will lead to the arrival of the first electric Ferrari. The CEO of the Cavallino, Benedetto Vigna underlined how the Modena brand is in line with the plans for the arrival of the first battery-powered supercar.

The first electric car will be born in Maranello

Ferrari’s first electric car will be born in Maranello, with the components of the first very high-performance car on tap being built in the new E-building, the specific building that is being built right in the new area next to the Cavallino factory. “We are on the right track with the construction of E-building. We are completing the walls and are ready to start installing equipment in September, to be operational in June 2024, as promised during the Capital Markets Day in June 2022. The entire building will run on renewable energy.”

Sustainability at 360°

Sustainability will represent a central element not only with regard to electric powertrains but also for current production that is already working in this perspective: “Since May we have had the first engine built with 100% recycled aluminum in our foundry – added Benedetto Vigna – a prototype that we are currently testing. We hosted over 60 sponsors and partners at our first sustainability workshop, an opportunity to discuss carbon reduction projects that serve as a catalyst for change.”

In 2025 the debut of the electric Ferrari

In any case, the wait is all for the first electric Ferrari which in less than two years will be unveiled as a world preview, representing another big step for the Cavallino after the debut of the Purosangue: “We will present the first electric Ferrari in the fourth quarter of 2025. The e-building will be operational from June 2024. We will produce key components for electric cars, it will have the flexibility to assemble other non-electric cars as well”.