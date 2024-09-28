There is less and less left until the debut of the new one, and sooner, Fully electric Ferrari. Despite the a priori skepticism of some enthusiasts, there is great curiosity to see the Maranello car manufacturer’s first exclusively battery-powered car at work: its debut is expected for the end of next year, as announced directly by the Ferrari CEO , Benedict Vineyard.

Electric Ferrari at the end of 2025

“We are fully on track with the project, our first electric car will be presented in the fourth quarter of 2025. We are working with unusual partners to develop this full electric car – commented the Ferrari CEO on the occasion of the Italian Tech Week in Turin – We always start from emotions to develop a car. We are delivering innovation driven by emotions“.

What we know

As we get closer to the debut of the first 100% electric Ferrari, rumors regarding the model increase, which is expected to be a crossovers or in any case a raised car with GT shapes thus offering habitability for four people, should therefore not be a pure sports car. Lastly, the price set for the first electric Ferrari should be at least 500,000 eurosnet of the customizations that each customer will ask from Cavallino.