There is less and less left until the debut of the first one Electric Ferrari ever. A historical turning point in the growth of the Prancing Horse, which will find its place in reality over the next year. Not many details are yet known regarding the first full electric from the Maranello company, but we are sure that within a few months at most even Ferrari itself will open up about it.

A Tesla spotted

Meanwhile, the tests at the company's facilities do not stop, tests which also concern…Tesla. That's right: recently an engineer from the Prancing Horse company was caught while leaving the Maranello headquarters at the wheel of a Tesla Model S Plaid all white, and adorned with numerous data recording equipment.

Electrical tests?

This is demonstrated by the video posted on Youtube by the user Varryx: we don't know exactly what and how many parameters Ferrari wanted to set under observation, and above all if the company was actually using the US electricity in question to acquire certain information. But just the fact of seeing a Tesla practically incognito slowly enter and exit a Ferrari factory is definitely a element of interest.

First electric Ferrari

Let's remember that at the moment there is no official information on the first Ferrari-branded electric car, even if there are those who have already tried it: we're talking about Benedetto Vignathe CEO of the Maranello car manufacturer, who had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the prototypes of the new model in recent weeks. “I really like it and I'm happy because you can't see what I see in my memory – Vigna had told Bloomberg Television host Francine Lacqua in recent days – In the factory there is a strong enthusiasm, a lot of energy and ingenuity. In technology, in research and development: everyone is fully committed.”