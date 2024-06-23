The inauguration of the new e-building in Maranello was not only the opportunity to see the new Cavallino factory up close with technology and sustainability at the center but also the opportunity to look for new clues about the first electric Ferrari, with a first teaser which perhaps popped up in one of the launch videos. The first EV in the history of the Modena brand will in fact be born right here and during the first visit to the factory, several questions were asked to Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Cavallino. On almost all occasions the Ferrari number one glossed over asking for patience but it could have been the presentation video of the new e-building that spoke.

Will the first electric Ferrari be a crossover?

Looking carefully at the clip of just over a minute uploaded to the YouTube channel of the Maranello brand, you can see in a quick frame a car covered by a tarpaulin. It is the only case in the video in which a model is obscured from view: in fact, in the other cases, from the Purosangue to the SF90 XX Stradale, the cars could be clearly seen during assembly work. Whether it is an Easter Egg or a simple gimmick to arouse the curiosity of those who watched the clip is difficult to establish but by looking more carefully at the still image it is possible to deduce something. The body appears at first glance to be that of a Purosangue but if you try to compare the first high-wheeled car with the one in the image, you will notice some differences in terms of ground clearance and dimensions.

Ferrari’s choices on batteries

So could this really be the first electric Ferrari? Difficult, almost impossible to establish. However, if this were the case and the video could be the first teaser, the first EV would not be a traditional sports car but a sort of streamlined crossover, taking up exactly what was inaugurated with the Purosangue. This is probably to ensure the presence of a high capacity battery, probably above 100 kWh. An accumulator that will not have LFP chemistry, as also strongly reiterated by Vigna during our visit to the e-building. “We are working together with the University of Bologna to analyze different battery technologies but I can tell you that LFPs are not made for Ferrari.”