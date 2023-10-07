We look at what options you have if you are looking for an electric family SUV for 40 grand.

The electric car is getting closer for many people. For many people it is probably the next company car. In the past you were free to choose what you wanted, so all fast managers drove an Alfa Romeo 156 1.9 JTD or a Seat Leon FR TDI. After that, companies started doing corporate social responsibility and you noticed this in the choice of company car. First it had to be an economical car, four years later it had to be at least a plug-in hybrid and the next step is fully electric.

But there are also people who do not have a company car, but simply buy used cars themselves. In this case it concerns Roald and his wife. Roald follows the pattern, but with his own cars. He first had a Volkswagen Passat TDI BlueMotion, then a Volvo V60 D6 PHEV and now a Volvo XC90 T8. Now it’s time for the next step: fully electric.

Search electric family SUV

With his Volvo he notices that it is as electric as possible tries to drive. When that raw four-cylinder engine wakes up cold, everyone (who had dozed off) wakes up again. There is still some left of the original electric range, but it is decreasing. At the moment it is still a fresh car that he can sell well.

Roald is married and has two children, with the third (child) on the way. His work is about 50 km away and he can charge at home or at work. However, he wants one car with which he can do everything, including on the way to his parents (200 km away), plus winter sports and summer holidays.

You can view Roald’s wishes and requirements for an electric family SUV below.

Current car / previous cars VW Passat BlueMotion, Volvo V60 D6, Volvo XC90 T8. All purchased for use. Buy / Lease Buy Budget Maximum 40 grand (including trade-in XC90) Annual mileage 20 to 25 per year Fuel preference I’m looking into EV Reason for purchasing another car The XC90 drives best electrically, so switch to fully electric Family composition Wife, me, two children and a third on the way Preferred models Large, spacious and luxurious family SUV. Could use a bit of spice. No-go models I’m not a Mercedes fan.

Audi e-tron 50 quattro 71 kWh Launch Edition

€39,999

2019

45,000 km

What is it?

The ideal electric car for people who do not want an EV. The Audi e-tron is a spacious electric family SUV with typical Audi features. A sleek and modern interior with a spacious layout and large luggage space. But it’s the dashboard that’s brilliant: everything is where you expect it to be. In many ways it is simply ‘an Audi’ and that is a great compliment.

How does it drive?

Can we say it? Better than an Audi Q5! An e-tron actually drives better than many Audis. The e-tron has something like ‘a handling’, not something that all EVs have. It is above all a more comfortable cruiser, but with that typical German stability. It is never week and you are always in control. The steering is light but precise and the car closely follows commands. That has not always been the case with an Audi. In terms of performance, the ’50’ is more than sufficient. In daily traffic in the Netherlands it quickly becomes boring. You can sometimes find the ’55’ in the budget, but then it has considerably more kilometers on it. They do have a better battery with a greater range.

Charging speed

Range

Weight

Maintenance forecast

Electrical issues can play tricks on the car. The e-trons with a lot of options are particularly sensitive to this: those options can sometimes break down, especially the adaptive cruise control. The combination between telephone and car is also sometimes difficult to make. Some e-trons had some problems with the battery cells, resulting in malfunctions. These have largely been resolved and occur in younger specimens. It is logical that electric cars can often have electrical issues: there are no timing chains, water pumps and oil leaks that can occur.

Depreciation forecast

The advantage is that this is ‘just’ an Audi that is electric. So you can always wear this out. We do think that depreciation will continue somewhat. Of course, many people have battery anxiety, so check the battery in advance, but with a mileage of less than 100,000 kilometers you are safe. We are curious about what the introduction of motor vehicle tax will do for electric cars. If this is transferred 1 to 1, then you will have a problem.

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 75 kWh

€39,999

2021

80,000

What is it?

It’s funny how the petrol-drinking community calls this car a blasphemy, ‘because it’s not a real Mustang!!1!’. No, it’s a Mustang Mach-E. And there are a few parallels with the muscle car. The Mach-E looks great, has a somewhat rough interior, a lot of performance and a competitive price tag. In this case you notice that the Ford is slightly less premium, but much more modern and in EV land that is worth quite a bit. Better range, better loading times.

How does it drive?

Like a Mustang! Ha! No, that’s not true, because the Mustang Mach-E is different, but still quite good. Especially for its kind. Of all the crossovers, it is one that handles really well. Direct, smooth, precise. A tad more feedback would have been nice, but it is more than with most EVs. Here too there is a pleasant balance, but you are more involved in driving than with the e-tron. The performance is above average: these are fast cars. Another nice thing is that the car challenges you a bit to take a bend.

Charging speed

Range

Weight

Maintenance forecast

There was a recall for a battery contact point in 2022. And there are a lot of small issues that mainly affected American cars. Now we must add that in terms of percentages this concerns very few cars. Most issues concern the battery, so check whether it charges properly, what the capacity is and how long you can drive on a battery.

Depreciation forecast

In terms of mileage, this car is on the high side, 80,000 km. We must note that it is a modern and fresh-looking car. So if you don’t drive too much, the depreciation will not be too bad. In any case, with EVs we see that the mileage matters slightly less than with Mustangs with a V8. The advantage is that the Mustang is not extremely large and heavy, so this car will appeal to a large number of people.

Jaguar I-Pace EV400 HSE

€39,950

2018

75,000 km

What is it

The Jaguar I-Pace was the car of the year 2018! In 2018, the very progressive I-Pace was chosen. The Jaguar crossover still looks very special. Ian Callum had the freedom to design a car on an ‘EV only’ platform. That is why the car is relatively low, the nose is very short and the wheelbase is enormous. Then the battery pack fits in nicely. The I-Pace was progressive years ago, but it is not quite so now. The appearance still takes some getting used to, but the interior is not: very luxurious and beautifully decorated. The Audi has a slightly nicer finish, but the Jaguar’s materials are nicer, especially the upholstery.

How does it drive?

Surprisingly good. You notice that Jaguar has tried to fully embrace the EV concept, including the benefits. The balance in the car is very nice. Because of the low center of gravity, you have much less of the feeling of being on the road with a heavy car, unless you suddenly have to slow down a lot of speed. Then you notice that you are on the road with crowds, but in general this is a pleasant driving car, even if you want to have a little more fun.

Charging speed

Range

Weight

Maintenance forecast

Here too, very few issues except for some electronic things. Check the brakes, they can sometimes be bent. That happens more often with EVs, by the way. They are hardly used and sometimes extremely intensively in emergencies. Another thing: check whether the infotainment works properly. That was never the fastest system, but check that everything works.

Depreciation forecast

Like many other electric cars, this Jaguar holds its value well. In fact, the car does that exceptionally well. Even better: this is the most valuable Jaguar! Extra remarkable, because it was by far the most popular Jaguar in 2018 and 2019. Most of them (more than 3,500 copies) are from 2018, by the way. Nevertheless, the demand for electric cars is so great that prices are high.

YOLO: Tesla Model

€39,000

2017

91,000 km

What is it?

An electric family SUV from the future! This car was so far ahead of its time that it is still relevant today. The Model X is Tesla’s third model, based on the technology also found in the S. A Model S is spacious, but the Model X redefines that meaning. The interior is a large plastic box with artificial leather and absolutely not appropriate for the price level. Finish and use of materials are just sufficient and the atmosphere on board is similar to that of the waiting room at the dentist. The enormous screen is brilliant and in 2023 it still functions flawlessly. Those falcon doors are an expensive gimmick that actually serves no purpose. But they are cool.

How does it drive?

Very special! The Tesla is by far the fastest in this overview. It is clearly not a car for people who just want to enjoy steering. In this advice, it is by far the least well-steering car. It is the fastest and not by much either. It should be clear: this is a car for the straights. In that respect he is a typical American. The driving functions are very good, especially the adaptive cruise control. The sound insulation is not as good as that of the Audi.

Charging speed

Range

Weight

Maintenance forecast

This is where you will score, because Teslas are super good cars. That says @Nicolasr and it has recently become completely neutral when it comes to Tesla. Joking aside, Tesla’s powertrains are highly regarded. Even after two tons of kilometers, a battery can still have 90% of its original capacity. So you can still move forward with it. There isn’t much in the interior and what isn’t there won’t break. Be sure to check the chassis (for rattling) and vibrations in the brake pedal. Oh, the dampers sometimes leak.

Depreciation forecast

Actually, we can make a good estimate: it’s all good! If you look at the Tesla Model S, you see that they hold their value very well. This is partly due to the enormous range and the many updates that the cars have. The Model Model Ss do at least 25 grand, so we assume that the depreciation for the next few years will be a few thousand euros per year at most.

Conclusion electric family SUV

Well, what should you choose if you are looking for a family SUV that you can also use for business? First, the country is full of electric cars. The additional tax benefits have often disappeared. But that doesn’t mean you have a lesser car. All four of these are extremely nice cars. In terms of driving characteristics, range, charging speed, performance and appearance, the Ford is an absolute winner. You notice that this car is just a step more modern than the Jaguar and Audi. The latter is the perfect EV for people who have nothing to do with EVs but just want a good car that happens to be electric.

