There are also ways to achieve zero emissions other than electric driving, which is why Italy is voting against the European ban on fuel cars this afternoon.

European ban on fuel cars

The European Commission wants to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035. BNR knows how to report that the Minister of Energy, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has said that they will vote against. The European Parliament has already given the green light and this month approved the law that should realize this. With the law, Europe wants to drastically reduce CO2 emissions: namely by 100 percent. Realistic or megalomania? We shall see.

This afternoon, Brussels will vote on the law. Italy will speak out against the European regulation says Pichetto Fratin. He adds that “Italy believes that the choice of electric driving should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transitional phase.” He does have a point there. The Italian government announced last week that it would like to think with other countries about other ways to reduce emissions. One of those other countries is Germany. Also a country with a large car industry.

Germany threatens veto

It bubbles with the Germans. Incidentally, this often happens: making it difficult at the last minute to reach a compromise at the last minute and still agree. The Germans want the ban not to apply to so-called e-fuels. Transport Minister Michael Theurer believes that the European Commission should come up with a proposal on how e-fuels can be used after 2035. E-fuels are synthetic fuels that are CO2 neutral. Several car brands such as Porsche are in favor of this fuel.

Germany’s turn is remarkable. This makes the mood (even) more exciting. This article will be updated with new information or when we know the result of the vote.

