Some passers-by noticed his lifeless body on the beach of Marina di Seiano, in Vico Equense, on the Amalfi Coast, and alerted the police: Ugo Manganaro, a 34-year-old fisherman, died during a storm, probably struck by a lightning. The Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation, the carabinieri immediately arrived on the spot and started the investigation, coordinated by the Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor’s Office (prosecutor Nunzio Fragliasso, substitute Anna Chiara Fasano). The electric discharge that hit Manganaro could also have started from a lighting pole or other sources of electricity in the area.

It could have been a malfunction of an electrical substation located not far from the place where the body was found, perhaps damaged by bad weather. The 118 doctors tried to revive him but rescue attempts proved useless. The area has been placed under seizure, the body is at the disposal of the judiciary in case an autopsy is ordered. From the examination of the images of the surveillance cameras it will be possible to shed greater clarity on the causes of the man’s death.