The new Dacia Spring is the new Autobest 2022, the European recognition for the “Best Buy Car of Europe 2022“. The Autobest jury is made up of 32 automotive journalists from all over Europe. The jury chose Dacia Spring as the car better and more reliable among the 6 finalists of the prestigious award.

Dacia’s economy electric car is also there first 100% electric car absolutely to be proclaimed Autobest, in 21 years of history.

Dacia Spring wins the Autobest 2022 award

With 14,674 votes the electric Dacia Spring was elected Autobest 2022, beating in the order the Skoda Fabia (13,364 votes), la Opel Mokka (13,312 votes), la Renault Arkana (13,196 votes), la Toyota Yaris Cross (12,988 votes) and the Hyundai Bayon (12,466 votes).

The electric car since its launch has already registered over 43,000 orders in Europe and well 3,800 registrations in Italy.

Video test how the Dacia Spring, Autobest 2022 goes

In addition to the “The Best Buy Car of Europe 2022” award, Dacia Spring also achieved excellent results at the Ecobest Challenge 2021, organized by Autobest last November:

proven range of 221 km in mixed cycle (with WLTP approval equal to 230 km)

remaining range of 31 km with a 0% power reserve on the dashboard.

energy efficiency of 8.25 km / kWh, the best of the 15 vehicles tested.

THE PODIUM OF THE 2022 AUTOBEST AWARD

1.a Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring is Autobest 2022

2.a Skoda Fabia

New Skoda Fabia 2nd ranking at the Autobest 2022 award

3.a Opel Mokka

Opel Mokka 3rd place in the 2021 Autobest award

What is the Autobest Award?

Since its inception in 2001, the Autobest Award represents one of the most prestigious awards and sectors of the sector in Europe. Cars are valued according to quality / price ratio, design, comfort, technologies, quality of services and availability of spare parts in the distribution networks.

Renault Megane E-Tech wins EcoBest 2022

he COMPANYBEST 2022 award went Pininfarina. ManBest 2022 at Mate Rimac, EcoBest 2022 at Renault Megane E-Tech, the SafetyBest 2022 to the Isuzu D-Max, the SmartBest 2022 to the Mercedes MBUX of the EQS and finally the SportBest 2022 was won by Alejandro Agag.

