In addition, this electric convertible is named after the wife of an American actor.

It is understandable, of course, that manufacturers opt for crossovers when it comes to electric cars. They simply sell the best. Development costs are extremely high, so you want to sell the cars at the highest possible price and in the largest possible numbers.

Then you end up with a crossover. Then the electric fun cars can come from us. An electric convertible seems like something to us, in addition to an electric hot hatch, fast station wagon and sports coupe.

Electric convertible from the Netherlands

Fortunately, manufacturers are experimenting with electric open cars. Think of the MG Cyberster and the Polestar 6, for example. But both are outdone by the…. Carice TC2!!! That is an all-electric convertible that looks a bit German, but comes from the Netherlands. According to its creators, it is a work of art on wheels.

In terms of design, the car is somewhat similar to the Porsche 356. Those Minilite-esque wheels just seem to come from a Mini and they seem quite large when you look at the Carice TC2. This means that it is not a 1 to 1 replica of a 356. No, the Carice TC2 is considerably smaller. And lighter.

Weight Carice TC2

According to its creators the weight of the electric convertible is 630 kg, including the battery! So that is very light. Now you could assume that the battery is tiny and will only get you 2 km, but it would be possible to get 300 km between charges.

Further information is quite scarce. A price has been announced. That is 44,500 euros and that is exclusive the VAT. Phew, that is quite sturdy for a small fun car. Even with the BPM you also have a Mazda MX-5 for that. But yes, that is a mass product and the Carice is a kind of driving watch, a must-have next to your 356 Speedster, Chamonix Spyder, PGO Cévennes and Mini Roadster.

If you think: this electric convertible is not completely new, is it? That’s right. This is the second generation. The first one was much lighter, but was more of a cool go-kart with an auxiliary engine. This must be a more serious car. In any case, the interior looks very cool and even a bit Spyker-esque!

Photo credits: Jorris Lousberg

Read more? These are the heaviest cars in the Netherlands!

This article Electric convertible just comes from the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Electric #convertible #Netherlands