Electric companies | Lumo Energia filed for bankruptcy

Suffered by the turmoil in the electricity market, Lumo Energia ceased operations in September.

Its activities The defunct electricity company Lumo Energia has filed for bankruptcy at the Helsinki District Court on Monday, according to Suomen Asiakastieto’s list of bankruptcy cases.

The electricity company said already in October about his intention file for bankruptcy. After filing a bankruptcy petition, the company’s former customers can apply for compensation from the bankruptcy estate.

Lumo Energy had to stop electricity distribution at the beginning of September as a result of the difficult situation in the electricity market, and around 8,000 customers with fixed-term contracts had to look for a new electricity company. The Finnish Consumer and Competition Authority (KKV) said at the time that compensation can be sought from the company due to the termination of contracts.

In October, the negotiations between Lumo Energia and the consumer representative ended in a stalemate. Lumo broke off the negotiations after the agent requested more information about the company’s financial situation.

At that time, Lumo Energia had proposed a compensation package of 3.7 million euros to its former customers. It would have compensated all the company’s customers for the losses that arose from the premature termination of their fixed-term electricity contracts.

The condition was that the consumers would waive all their other claims for compensation. At that time, the consumer ombudsman could not assess without more detailed information whether the compensation for consumers would be reasonable.