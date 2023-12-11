Accompany the electric transition of mobility with the creation of one infrastructure network charging at the height is a priority for Italy. But the rate of growth and expansion of this network is not yet sufficiently satisfactory, especially in light of the objectives set by the Pnrr: 21,000 public charging points by 2026, through European funding of 713 million euros. But how did they go notices done so far?

The question of tenders

La Stampa on newsstands this morning talks about halfway happened. “The urban tenders were good, with 4,718 projects approved by the Ministry of the Environment, for a total of 70 million euros financed – commented Franco Gasparini of Motus-E – Instead, the extra-urban tenders went almost empty, due to various administrative and regulatory difficulties, and above all due to too tight deadlines”. The situation doesn't seem to be much rosier for private installations: “In 2022 nothing was done and in 2023 the tender came out only a few weeks ago, i.e. at the end of the year, therefore after the fact. That's not good. Giving the funding ex post does not have the incentive effect that the law intended. Now we hope that this mistake will not be repeated in 2024 and that the tenders will be made at the beginning of the year rather than at the end. It would be a shame to miss the opportunity, given that the third tranche of 40 million is available.”

Growth, despite everything

Gasparini's reference is to the so-called column bonuses, i.e. a loan of 120 million euros divided between 2022, 2023 and 2024, which covers 80% of the purchase and installation costs, with a limit of 1,500 euros for single houses and 8,000 for condominiums. Bonus or no bonus, and despite a bureaucracy, as often happens in Italy, that almost gets in the way, the electric columns are there increasing its diffusion: on Italian territory they have become 47,228, for a growth of 44.1% compared to a year ago. The target set for the end of the decade is 220,000 public charging points. As for private ones, however, 2.9 million would be needed, while today there are around 400,000.

Two-sided highways

Separate mention of the situation relating to the motorway network. Because from this point of view all the numbers seem to go in the right direction: the charging points are in fact more than doubled to 851 at the end of September and in fact they are distributed in almost a third of Italian service areas. Not only that: four out of five charging points on the motorway have a power greater than 43 kW, with just under three fifths of them exceeding 150 kW. Francesco Naso, the general secretary of Motus-E, added: “Progress is being made on major roads, but it is time to break the impasse which up to now has seen a unjustifiable immobility by some motorway concessionaires”.