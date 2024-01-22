The growing diffusion of electric cars in Italy must go hand in hand with the development of the charging infrastructure network. But this is not exactly the case, or in any case it is not the case throughout the national territory in the same way: the latest data relating to the presence of electric charging stations in Italy speak of 47,228 charging points divided into 26,029 infrastructures spread across 17,154 locations, but more than half are located in the north56% to be precise, against 21% in the center and 23% in the south and on the islands.

Lombardy in command

All this compared to over 218,000 cars “on tap” circulating on Italian roads today. As reported by Repubblica on newsstands today, the Lombardy confirms itself as the most efficient region in terms of electric charging stations: it alone has 8,094 charging stations, followed by Piedmont with 4,713, Veneto with 4,564, Lazio with 4,558 and Emilia-Romagna with 4,050. As mentioned, the lowest numbers are found in central-southalthough last year Campania confirmed itself as the region that recorded the greatest increase in points with more than 2,200 new installations.

More than one in ten doesn't work

However, all that glitters is not gold. Of all the electric columns installed on Italian territory, in fact, 11% is currently unusable. There are mainly two reasons: failure to connect to the network, or authorization reasons. As for the functioning ones, however, a distinction must be made between those that allow the battery to be recharged quickly and those that on the contrary require hours of time to fully restore the energy: in particular, the newspaper says, there are 41,144 AC columns with power less than or equal to 43 kW, 2,375 DC ones from 44 to 99 kW e only 3,396 DC points with a power greater than or equal to 100 kW. As for the latter, in the case of motorway stations, 59% of the infrastructure exceeds 150 kW.