News coming soon for users of electric cars: L’Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) approved the measures regarding the “definition of the tenders relating to the tenders to which motorway concessionaires are required for sub-concession assignments of electric vehicle recharging services“, that is to say They were defined the minimum requirements of the charging systems for the service areas and the rules to be respected in sub-concession tenders.

A greater diffusion of small columns in highway it will benefit electric car users who will be able to move more freely on motorway journeys.

Electricity columns on the motorway, regulation

The announcement of installation of electric charging stations on the motorway “saw a participation of stakeholders unprecedented, whose multiple contributions made two different consultations necessary, with numerous interlocutions of the Authority with the other independent Authorities and the competent Ministries“.

As he explains the ARTthe approval of the procedure “marks a decisive step forward in the provision of electric charging infrastructures on the Italian motorway network, in line with the objectives of ecological transition provided for by the European Next generation EU plan“.

Electric charging stations on the motorway

Electric columns in motorway service areas, the standards set

The plan on electricity columns in motorway service areas provides for some minimum standards such as the collaboration of “at least two CPOs (charging point operators)“, Two recharging operators at the service stations concerned, although initially the concessionaire will only need to have only one CPO per area of ​​interest,“ making the further assignments within five years.“

The new electric charging stations they will have to guarantee “the prompt use of commercial and restaurant activities, where present” is that “allow the immediate paymentwithout prior registration and without having to stipulate contracts.“

The service must obviously be active 24 hours on 24, 7 days a weekwith the possibility of remote assistance or emergency intervention, depending on the need.

The presence of charging columns It will be “adequate to the level of traffic on the carriageway served“. Each column will be able to distribute “toat least 100 kWadequate for the foreseeable development of vehicle recharging capacities over the time horizon of the assignment“.

Finally, in the contracts, the motorway concessionaire must “insert provisions aimed at ensuring the publication by the PCO of the recharge price offered directly to users, in the areas concerned, with adequate visibility“

Electricity columns on the motorway, considerations by the Authority

“The tender schemes of motorway concessionaires must guarantee the pursuit of the public interest related to the enhancement of the motorway infrastructure, encourage competition, respect the principles of transparency, fairness, non-discrimination, reasonableness and proportionality, contain costs for users , businesses and consumers“.

Below is the Resolution of the Transport Regulatory Authority

