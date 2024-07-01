The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has published notices for the submission of project proposals for the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles in urban centers and along extra-urban roads, within the scope of the PNRR Measure “Development of Electric Charging Infrastructures”.

The new funds for the charging stations

The notices are aimed at companies of any size and operating in all sectors, as well as temporary consortiums (RTI). The financial resources along extra-urban roads amount to approximately 360 million euros, while 279 million euros are the resources allocated for stations in urban areas. More specifically, with the resources made available it is estimated that 7,500 super-fast rapid charging stations for electric vehicles can be built along extra-urban roads and 10,880 stations in urban centers. The latter will be added to the approximately 3,000 currently being built. The target to be achieved by 31 December 2025 is the entry into operation of at least 21,255 public rapid charging points that will allow the infrastructure to be strengthened and the penetration of electric vehicles in our country to be accelerated.

The announcement

“Following the innovations introduced in the new notices, widely shared with sector associations, we hope to receive a high number of project proposals from operators which will allow us to achieve the ambitious PNRR target in terms of electric vehicle charging infrastructure”, stated Minister Pichetto. “Road transport is gradually reducing its environmental impact and the contribution of electric cars will make an important contribution to driving the decarbonisation of the transport sector as a whole”. The new notices in fact take into account the experience gained with the previous calls and introduce some simplifications to encourage the widest participation of operators, even those of smaller size. In particular, the size of the territorial areas for which it is possible to submit an application for admission to the benefit has been reduced, a minimum size of the project proposal has been defined for each territorial area, the possibility of accessing the benefits is given to the RTI being formed and to receive a share of financing as an advance.