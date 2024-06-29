The notices for the presentation of project proposals for the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles in urban centers and along extra-urban roads, as part of the PNRR Measure “Development of Electric Charging Infrastructure”. This was announced by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security through an official note, reiterating that the notices in question are aimed at businesses of any size and operating in all sectors, as well as temporary groupings.

The numbers of the electric columns

A little bit of numbers. The financial resources along extra-urban roads are equal to approximately 360 million euros, while 279 million euros are the resources allocated for stations in urban areas. Estimates speak of 7,500 super-fast rapid charging stations for electric vehicles along extra-urban roads and 10,880 stations in urban centers (of which 3,000 are already under construction) that could be built thanks to these funds: the hope is that by the end of next year at least 3,000 of them will be able to come into operation. 21,255 public fast charging points.

Pichetto’s comment

“Following the innovations introduced in the new notices, widely shared with the industry associations, we hope to receive a high number of project proposals from operators who will allow us to reach the ambitious PNRR target on electric vehicle charging infrastructure – stated Minister Pichetto Fratin – Road transport is gradually reducing its environmental impact and the contribution of electric cars will provide a important contribution to drive the decarbonisation of the transport sector as a whole”.