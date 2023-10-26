The electrification of mobility in Italy also involves the growth of the national charging infrastructure network. From this point of view there has been a significant increase in electric columnsgiven that in light of the data reported in the quarterly monitoring of Motus-E we can speak of a real record of growth: as of 30 September there were in fact 47,228 charging points for public use in Italy, with a increase of 44.1% compared to the 32,776 recorded in the same month of 2022.

Continuous growth

“There great expansion of the network testifies to the commitment of operators to provide the country with a truly strategic infrastructure serving citizens – commented the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Naso – We await the launch soon of the new PNRR tenders for the installation of high-power charging stations in cities and extra-urban areas. If used fully, these resources will give Italy a truly cutting-edge charging network, ready to support the growth of full electric vehicles envisaged by the Government in the latest update of the Energy and Climate Plan”.

Progress in the south and on the highways

Several factors have contributed to such a substantial growth in the number of charging points in Italy: first of all the marked progress in installations in the South and in the Islands, where 23% of the total charging points present on the Peninsula are concentrated, compared to 21% in Central and 56% in Northern Italy, dominant from this point of view (with Lombardy leading ahead of Piedmont and Veneto) ; Also noteworthy is the increase in stations on the national motorway networkcounting that as of 30 September the presence of 851 charging points was reported, 541 more than those of a year ago (approximately 80% of these have a power greater than 43 kW and 59% exceeds 150 kW ).

Further effort is needed

“The country system is progressing in terms of charging infrastructure right direction, although not without difficulties. It is the car market that has remained dangerously behind, but we can still make up ground by using the resources already allocated for incentives more effectively: by raising the price cap to access the incentives, extending them in full to companies and rentals and reviewing them in taxation on fleets is a green key, using the leftovers, especially on plug-ins, from the 2022 and 2023 bonuses – added Naso – They are being done on the main roads very important steps forward and in recent weeks the first experimental tenders foreseen by the legislation have seen the light of day. The hope now is that the impasse which up to now has seen unjustifiable inaction on the part of some motorway concessionaires will be broken.”